Access will not be allowed without prior identification to the Atlas, Santos Laguna and Tampico Madero matches: Grupo Orlegi

In the wake of the violent events that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium during the match between Querétaro and Atlas on March 5, Orlegi Sports announced that, for upcoming home games, access to their stadiums will not be allowed without prior identification.

The Orlegi Group currently owns two Mexican soccer clubs in the BBVA MX league: Atlas Fútbol Club (Guadalajara), Club Santos Laguna (Torreón), as well as one Liga Expansión de México: Tampico Madero Fútbol Club (Tampico).

“In addition to the existing security measures and the guidelines agreed today (March 8) by the Liga BBVA MX owner’s assembly, we want to inform you that, starting with our next home game, no one will be able to access our stadiums without be 100% accredited and identified”

Through an official statement, Orlegi Sports reported that a project has been developed that will consist of several phases to safeguard the safety of those attending the stadium. Although what this project consists of was not detailed, it was pointed out that the objective is to eliminate anonymity in the stadiums by requesting prior accreditation from fans.

“With this program, we want to guarantee (…) that in our stadiums there is a family atmosphere, fun, passion and entertainment within a framework of safety and healthy coexistence,” the letter detailed.

On August 20, 2011, during the first game time between Santos and Monarcas, a series of firearm detonations was heard, for which the players of both teams took shelter in the locker rooms. (Photo: Courtesy/ Club Santos/ Jos Alvarez/ JAM MEDIA)

The Jalisco Stadium is the home of the Rojinegros del Atlas, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. It is the second largest stadium in the country and has a capacity of 56,713 fans. It has 660 parking spaces, 12 access meshes to esplanades, 13 doors and 19 entrance stairs, as well as 650 boxes distributed over 3 floors. It also has 18 access points to the stadium.

For its part, the Corona Stadium is the venue for Santos Laguna’s home games. It belongs to the Territorio Santos Modelo sports complex and is located in Torreón, Coahuila. It has a capacity for 30,000 spectators, distributed over 5 levels. Also, it counts…

On August 20, 2011, during the first game time between Santos and Monarcas, a series of firearm detonations was heard, so the players of both teams took shelter in the locker room. At first, the fans were transferred to the playing field. Moments later, private security elements evicted the attendees through the tunnels of the Corona Stadium.

According to the Attorney General of Coahuila, The shooting took place on Highway 30, after a van refused to stop during a municipal police checkpoint.. The mayor of Torreón, Eduardo Olmos, reported that a policeman was injured by the shots. However, the matchday 6 game of the 2011 Apertura resumed after the incident.

In November 2021, Álvaro de la Torre, general manager of Tampico Madero, announced that the Tamaulipas Stadium had structural damage in the upper area of ​​the stands and in the boxes. (Photo: Twitter/ @TMFCoficial)

Meanwhile, the Tamaulipas Stadium is the home of the Tampico Madero team. It is located between the municipalities of Tampico and Ciudad Madero, in Tamaulipas.. It has capacity for 25 thousand fans and has 10 access points. It was inaugurated on April 30, 1966 and remodeled in 2008.

In November 2021, Álvaro de la Torre, general manager of Tampico Madero, also known as Jaiba Brava, announced that the Tamaulipas Stadium had structural damage in the upper area of ​​the stands and in the boxes. “He underwent an expert opinion with specialists, and the opinion was that it presents structural damage,” he said.

In the Extraordinary Assembly of this Tuesday, February 8, the owners of Liga MX clubs determined that the Corregidora Stadium of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will be banned for one year. In addition, Gabriel Solares will also be banned for five years, so the club will have to return to the hands of Jorge Alberto Hank, its former owner.

Although the disaffiliation of the Querétaro team did not proceed, the club may decide if the local games are held in Corregidora, on the condition that the games are held behind closed doors and with a police fence three kilometers from the stadium.

Until now, 10 men have been arrested for their alleged participation in the events of Saturday, March 5.

