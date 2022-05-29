Accidental classification of Checo Pérez in the Monaco Grand Prix; will come out third

Sergio Pérez accident at the 2022 Monaco GP. Photo: @F1

The qualifying session was held Monaco Grand Prix from formula 1 and with this the starting order for Sunday’s race was defined. Sergio Pérez finished in third position by stopping the clock at 1:11.629 so he will start from the third row on the grid. The Mexican starred in an accident during the development of Q3. The best time was made by the Monegasque Charles Leclerc aboard his Ferrari that was made from the pole position.

The characteristics of the iconic Monte Carlo Circuit once again had a direct bearing on the weekend’s actions. This time, with a double shock. First Czech who crashed into the wall in the curve prior to the tunnel sector, and then Sainz Jr who could not avoid the collision with the Mexican himself. It caused the red flags and made the race management finish qualifying early about 30 seconds. Almost in sync, Fernando Alonso’s Alpine also had an incident.

“I’m so sorry it ended like this, my boys are going to have a long night. But I hope to return the favor tomorrow with a great race“, wrote Czech on his Twitter account.

The starting order was then as follows: Leclerc first, Sainz second, Perez third, Max Verstappen fourth, Lando Norris fifth, George Russell sixth, Fernando Alonso seventh, Lewis Hamilton eighth, Sebastian Vettel ninth and Esteban Ocon who completed the top ten positions. In another perspective, the Ferrari will occupy the first row and the Red Bull the second, in what will be a direct duel.

“It’s a shame because I think both drivers could have improved a bit. Max was certainly slowing him down, but it’s one of those things. ‘Checo’ has been solid all weekend. Anyway it is the third and fourth position, maybe tomorrow there will be some bad weather. It’s disappointing not to be on pole or on the front row but we’ll fight from there,” said Christian Horner, team principal of the Austrian team.

From eleventh to twentieth position were Yuki Tsunoda, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, Alexander Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi and lastly, Zhou Guanyu.

The weekend was dominated by the local rider, Leclerc, who, as in the 2021 edition, will start first. Interestingly, a year ago it was also an accident in Q3 that “gave” him the pole position. “I am incredibly happy. I knew the rhythm was in the car. I knew I had to do the job”, said the Monegasque at the end of the day.

However, if a pilot has stood up to the weekend it was himself Czech, as his performance aboard the RB18 has been very close to that of the Italian team’s F1-75s and has clearly surpassed his Red Bull Racing teammate and current world champion Max Verstappen. The Mexican even took the best time in the third free practice, which is the session that is closest to an absolute requirement (in relation to FP1 and FP2).

The race, seventh in the 2022 Grand Circus calendar, will take place at the Monte Carlo Circuit, Monaco, and is scheduled to start at 08:00 a.m. Central Mexico time on Sunday, May 29.

Monaco 2021: Fourth place with Red Bull Racing.

Monaco 2020: It was not played due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Monaco 2019: Twelfth place with Racing Point.

Monaco 2018: Twelfth place with Force India.

Monaco 2017: Thirteenth place with Force India.

Monaco 2016: Third place with Force India.

Monaco 2015: Seventh place with Force India.

Monaco 2014: It didn’t end by accident.

Monaco 2013: Sixteenth place with Mc Laren.

Monaco 2012: Eleventh place with Sauber.

Monaco 2011: He did not run.

