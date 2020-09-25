According to AIIMS doctor, Sushant’s pictures indicate death by strangulation: lawyer claims

new Delhi: Advocate Vikas Singh, the family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claimed on Friday that a doctor who was part of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team told him “long ago” that Rajput’s photographs indicate it was not a suicide , Was a rather strangled killing. Also Read – Video: Deepika Padukone seen at Goa airport with Ranveer Singh, 26 will be involved in the investigation

The lawyer tweeted that he is getting frustrated by the CBI's delay in taking a decision in this case. Singh tweeted, "I am frustrated by the CBI's delay in deciding to change the abetment to suicide in the murder of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput)."

The lawyer said, "The doctor who was part of the AIIMS team told me long ago that the pictures I sent to him indicated 200 percent that it was a death due to strangulation, not suicide."

Please tell that the body of Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June. The CBI is investigating this case.