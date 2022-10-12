According to “El Rey del Cash”, AMLO sought Javier Aguirre to support him in his 2006 presidential race.

According to “El Rey del Cash”, AMLO looked for Javier Aguirre to support him in his 2006 presidential race (Photo: Twitter @RCD_Mallorca/Cuartoscuro)

Written by Elena Chávez González, The Cash King is a publication with a prologue by the journalist Anabel Hernández, who details what she perceived during 18 years living close to the president of Mexico, AMLObeing she partner of the politician Cesar Yanezone of the closest men by Lopez Obrador since 2000.

In the publication that has been put on the topics of conversation on social networks, for supposedly recounting the construction of the financial, personal and political environment AMLO, you can see an alleged anecdote where the current Mexican president sought Javier Aguirre, former coach of the National Team to promote his presidential career in 2006.

In the chapter “Caesar the brother” it is mentioned that the author’s ex-partner, Cesar Yanez, I travel to spain to convince the strategist born in Mexico City, to be part of López Obrador’s campaign in search of the presidential chair, in the year he would win, Philip Calderon.

According to Elena Chavezthe man who has occupied the presidential chair since 2018 was looking for a media figure to get more followers and what better than Javier Aguirrewho had just directed the Tricolor in the 2002 World Cup and was at the helm of Osasuna in the Spanish League, to later go to the bench of the Atletico Madrid.

“In the search, someone got him the cell phone number of Javier Aguirre, better known in the world of soccer as the Vasco, who was in Spain directing Osasuna. As always, the man from Tabasco managed to communicate with him to let him know that he would send one of his most trusted men with a personal message, “you can read in the publication.

Nevertheless, the interest of the then presidential candidate was not enough to convince him, so the Vasco He rejected the alleged offer.

“Yes, Javier Aguirre sent López Obrador to say “no”. Defeated, Caesar returned from his brief three-day trip […] Andrés’ anger lasted several days. It was not explained how a “simple technical director” could tell him that ‘no‘”, concluded Elena Chavez.

In his experience on the bench, the ex-soccer player, after López Obrador’s alleged offer, was once again in charge of the National Team in South Africa 2010, Espanyol, the Japanese National Team, Al-Wahda, the Egypt, Leganés from Spain, Monterrey from Liga MX and, currently, he is in Mallorca, in La Liga.

In his publication, Chávez González details “how the president’s operators obtained billions of pesos for a long time to pay their boss, and incidentally also they were served with the big spoon”. The purpose of the recount is to understand the emergence and path of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and the call “Fourth Transformation” (4T).

Elena Chávez, author of The King of Cash (Photo: screenshot/Amazon)

Elena Chavez She is a writer and journalist who graduated from the Carlos Séptien García school and later collaborated as a reporter in newspapers. Excelsior (1990-1994), the you have tricks (1995) y cheers (1998-2000).

For years she was immersed in the world of politics, because she served public positions in the government of the Federal District, when AMLO and Ebrard were in charge. In 2017 she was even elected as deputy of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), for which she was involved in the creation of the Political Constitution of Mexico City.

Elena has to her credit more than four written works, among which stand out Elisa, the final diagnosis, The seven gifts of Luke. This 2022 published The Cash King, which is a series of testimonies where: “I do not seek to revile any of the characters that appear here, but only to break with a pact of impunity,” reads the presentation of his book.

