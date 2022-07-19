According to Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’, MS Paint allows us to make video calls (even if we don’t have Internet)

A few days ago, the “Resident Evil” series premiered on Netflix, one more proposal that expands the zombie universe originally started in 1996 in the form of a video game. Outside of this medium, the franchise has not prospered much, although Netflix is ​​determined to rekindle its flame. This comes a year after the animated series, also from Netflix, of ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, a proposal that, despite criticism, has left us with moments that are worth highlighting and Genbeta.

In ‘Resident Evil’ it seems that they do not take representing current technology very seriously, and the last striking scene has been left to us by its second episode, where we see a conversation via video call and through Windows 10. What nobody expected was that They will make this video call without Internet, and above all, with Microsoft Paint.

The new Paint update turns it into an app for video calls, according to ‘Resident Evil’

Around minute 39:50 of the second episode ‘The Bad Known’, we see a scene in which one of its characters appears making a video call with a mysterious interlocutor. Normally it would be a scene in which we would not see any type of problem if the interface was not recognized. However, they are using Windows 10, a system that the vast majority of us know well, and therefore, it may give us to pay more attentionas has happened to the user Nick Dahlink and Twitter.





As you can see in the image, the video call is not what is striking about the scene, but how it is being carried out. And it seems that, in the dystopian future posed by this fiction, Microsoft Paint becomes a powerful software to make video calls. That was the first thing we thought of. The second thing is that it could be an error.

Another detail that seems to have escaped the people of Netflix and those responsible for bringing this series to the platform is that make the video call without internet. And it is that as you can see in the image, the Windows 10 disconnection icon appears in the taskbar. It is no longer just that Paint has become a tool for making video calls, but it seems that the Internet is no longer necessary .

It is not uncommon to find this type of failure in movies and series, especially when the post-production team has to add an interface to offer visual aids of what they want to tell without having much knowledge about it. Some time ago we told you about one of the “impossible” hacking scenes from Stranger Things. We also covered the subject in our compilation of some of the worst hacking scenes.

‘Resident Evil’ has been on Netflix for a few days now. The criticisms have been very disparate, both from the specialized press and from users. Our colleagues from Xataka cataloged it as neat, fun, and brimming with action, suspense and cliffhangers, although they also stressed that it does not have the memorable unpredictable touch of the movies.

Via | OnMSFT