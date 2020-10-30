According to the media report, the report, 13 rounds of 5.56mm fire from the INSAS rifle on the CISF head constable M Gangaiah in the air

Bihar Munger Violence: The violent clash between the police and the public during the immersion of the Durga statue on the night of 26 October in Munger (Bihar) in Bihar has revealed a lot. The Bihar Police had claimed that the people involved in the mob had fired on this uproar. Whereas according to the internal report of the CISF, the firing was done by the Munger Police, in which the young man died. Also Read – Bihar Munger Violence: Politics in Bihar heats up over Munger violence, DIG Manu Maharaj said this …

According to the information received from the sources, based on this report, the sword of action is hanging on Munger's former SP Lippi Singh. In fact, after the incident, he claimed that the young man was killed by firing the people who were causing nuisance.

According to the internal report of the CISF, when the crowd started becoming uncontrollable, the Munger police did aerial firing during the immersion procession. According to the report, "At 11:20 pm on October 26, a group of 20 CISF personnel, at the behest of Munger Kotwali, was sent from the camp at the district school for the safety duty of immersion.

According to the report, the state police divided these 20 soldiers into two groups of 10–10. One of these groups along with SSB and Bihar Police personnel was posted at Deendayal Upadhyay Chowk. During the immersion journey at around 11.45 pm, a dispute between the devotees and the local police started. Because of this, some devotees started stone pelting on police and security forces.

In the internal report of the CISF, to control the situation, the local police first conducted aerial firing. Because of this, the devotees became more fierce and stepped up the stone.

The report said that seeing the situation coming out of control, the head constable of MISF M Gangaiah fired 13 bullets of 5.56 mm in the air with his INSAS rifle. Due to this the fierce crowd dispersed. Later, along with CISF jawans, SSB and police personnel could return safely to their respective camps.

In the internal report of the CISF, this incident has been called aerial fire. This report has been prepared by the DIG of East Range of Patna of CISF. On October 27, he prepared an internal report and sent it to the IG of East Zone and its headquarters in Delhi. In this report, information has been given about what caused the dispute, whose injuries and people who lost their lives, and who is responsible for the incident. The Election Commission has handed over the investigation of the whole matter to the Divisional Commissioner of Magadha, Asangba Chuba.