Accumulated table: this is how the positions remained after the last date of Phase 2 of League 1

This year two teams descend directly.

TABLE OF ACCUMULATED POSITIONS. Peruvian football was full of emotions on the last date of Phase 2 of League 1. Some teams played the chance to reach an international tournament, while others fought not to lose the category. In this note he knows how his favorite club was positioned.

RESULTS

– Cienciano 1-1 Alianza Lima

– UTC 4-0 San Martín

– Municipal Athletic Alliance 0-2

– Cusco FC 2-1 Sport Huancayo

– Alianza Universidad 1-2 Ayacucho FC

– Binational 0-0 César Vallejo

– Mannucci 1-0 Cantolao

– Sporting Cristal 1-1 Sport Boys

– Melgar 2-1 University (Sunday).

LIVE ACCUMULATED TABLE

1. Sporting Cristal: 58 points (+28)

2. Alianza Lima: 56 points (+22)

3. University: 46 points (+13)

4. César Vallejo: 42 points (+11)

5. Melgar: 40 points (+18)

6. Cienciano: 38 points (+6)

7. Sport Boys: 37 puntos (+2)

8. Ayacucho FC: 37 points (+1)

9. Carlos A. Mannucci: 36 points (0)

10. UTC: 33 points (-5)

11. Sport Huancayo: 30 points (-4)

12. Municipal: 29 points (-5)

13. Cantolao: 27 points (-9)

14. Cusco FC: 25 points (-4)

15. Alianza Atlético: 25 points (-15)

16. Binational: 25 points (-15)

17. San Martín: 25 points (-21)

18. University Alliance: 23 points (-20)

In this way, they classify Copa Libertadores Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal (group stage), University (Preliminary phase 2) and Universidad César Vallejo (Preliminary phase 1). While FBC Melgar (Peru 1), Cienciano (Peru 2), Sport Boys (Peru 3) and Ayacucho FC (Peru 4) will go to the Copa Sudamericana. Binacional will go to a revalidation match with Carlos Stein. And the Universidad San Martín and Alianza Universidad de Huánuco descend.

Let’s remember that Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal will play the grand final for the League 1 title. The matches will be on November 21 and 28.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

The future of the clubs will be defined with the Accumulated table, where Sporting Cristal, before playing with Sport Boys, already knew that they will finish first and will be able to choose the locality in the League 1 final. This is due to yesterday’s tie between Alianza Lima and Cienciano. The ‘Blue and White’ can no longer catch up to the ‘Celestial’.

Neither confrontation is more or less than the other. César Vallejo and Melgar, for example, are fighting for a place in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022. The Copa Sudamericana is also at stake for the ‘rosados’, who at least should get a point from Sporting Cristal in the Nacional de Lime.

The lower part is also made of ‘candela’. There are up to 5 teams that are committed to relegation and anything can happen in this closing. Cusco FC, Alianza Universidad and Binacional are obliged to win to dream of permanence (they must wait for other results). Without a doubt, great games are coming.

The first two of the Accumulated, which in this case are Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima, will play the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2021. The new Peruvian national soccer champion will also come out of them: they will be roundtrip duels in the month of November.

The third and fourth place of this table will play the previous phases of the Copa Libertadores 2021. At the moment they are disputed by Universitario and César Vallejo, but Melgar wants to get into the fight. In fact, this Sunday as many ‘creams’ as Arequipa will face each other.

From fifth to eighth place they will play the South American Cup. Cienciano has already secured its place, while Sport Boys, Ayacucho FC and Mannucci; they fight for a quota. They descend the last two and the 16th will play the repechage with Carlos Stein from League 2.