Accused of gang rape, the victim lodged an FIR, after seven days she took seven rounds with the accused … Learn the whole case

Uttar Pradesh News: In a strange incident, the gang-rape victim married an accused within a few days of filing an FIR against the accused. In fact, six people were allegedly raped in a moving car with the victim. A day after the wedding, the police came to know about the wedding after 'Nikahnama' surfaced on social media on Saturday. An FIR was lodged at Didouli police station in Amroha on Friday, although the complaint was made a week ago.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Amroha, Ajay Pratap Singh said that the Nikahnama indicated that the marriage took place in Moradabad. The police had already registered a case. "We will now summon the victim and record her statement, on the basis of which further action will be initiated," she said. In her complaint, the victim said that she was in a relationship with Mujib Ahmed, a young man from the neighborhood.

He allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and when she insisted on marrying, he threatened to upload a video of her objectionable state on social media. The girl claimed that on October 21, Ahmed allegedly called the victim to the bus stand and when the girl arrived there, she and a friend arrived in a car and were allegedly abducted. These people raped in a moving car and made a video of it.

According to the girl’s claim, the two later handed her over to their friends. They gang-raped her along with another in a moving car on the way to Ghaziabad. Then, he threw her on the road and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about it. The victim returned home with the help of an autorickshaw driver.

A month later, he told his parents about his tragedy and then went to file his complaint with the police. The FIR was registered against the Mujib Ahmed and his friends, Zaki Pasha, Wasim, Anas Pasha, Jamshed and Haseeb at the Diddoli police station on Friday under related sections.

(Input: IANS)