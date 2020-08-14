Accused of rape by innocent girl in Hapur, injured in police encounter, admitted to hospital after arrest

Hapur Police arrested the accused of raping a minor girl in Hapur of Uttar Pradesh after the encounter. During the encounter, he tried to escape by snatching a police pistol. In the encounter, the accused was injured due to police firing. He has been admitted to the hospital. Also Read – UP Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra in custody of MP Police, UP Police team leaves

The accused youth of Amroha escaped after raping a six-year-old girl in Pugamukteshwar a week ago. Police officials said that police teams from two districts were engaged to catch the accused.

To apprehend the accused Dalpat, IG Praveen Tripathi of Meerut Range had announced a reward of 50 thousand rupees on him.

SP Sanjeev Suman said that the word ‘Rajput’ was written in English on the bike of the accused. The bikes were searched after this fact was revealed. He said that on receiving information about the presence of the accused, he was surrounded in the forest of Mahmudpur in Gajraula on Friday morning. During the encounter, he tried to escape by snatching a police pistol. He said that the accused got injured due to police firing in the encounter. He has been admitted to the hospital.