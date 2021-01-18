Entertainment

Ace Combat 7 celebrates the saga’s 25th anniversary with an update

The Ace Combat saga has been with us for 25 years. An anniversary that, after all, is very on par with that of the first PlayStation. Nothing strange, considering that Namco (then without Bandai) and Sony had great deals at the time. And since then, there have been many deliveries that have delighted us on practically all possible platforms.

The last one was Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkown, a title that arrived on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 18, 2019. Indeed, just two years ago. To celebrate all these anniversaries (as well as the good sales of the game), Bandai Namco has announced that it will offer a free update for all its users.

As you can see, the news has come through a Twitter post by Bandai Namco. And although this does not confirm the exact time in which we can download the update, it has been confirmed that it will be available tomorrow, January 19, 2021.

Additionally, this patch is also confirmed to add new skins and emblems to the game. On the other hand, the official Japanese account of the saga has also confirmed that they have released a commemorative wallpaper to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the saga and thank the fans for their support. You can see it below.

In addition, that same message also confirms that Ace Combat 7 has already sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide (counting both physical and digital formats). Without a doubt, very interesting figures. Especially considering that in July 2020 it was announced that it had sold more than 2 million copies. Remember that on PS4, the game is also compatible with PS VR.

