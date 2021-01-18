Ace Combat 7 celebrates the saga’s 25th anniversary with an update

The Ace Combat saga has been with us for 25 years. An anniversary that, after all, is very on par with that of the first PlayStation. Nothing strange, considering that Namco (then without Bandai) and Sony had great deals at the time. And since then, there have been many deliveries that have delighted us on practically all possible platforms.

The last one was Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkown, a title that arrived on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 18, 2019. Indeed, just two years ago. To celebrate all these anniversaries (as well as the good sales of the game), Bandai Namco has announced that it will offer a free update for all its users.

2 years ago, you first took to the skies in #AceCombat 7: Skies Unknown. To celebrate this milestone and the 25th anniversary of the series, we will release a free update tomorrow with new skins and emblems! pic.twitter.com/nkmXST9wPr — Bandai Namco España (@BandaiNamcoES) January 18, 2021

As you can see, the news has come through a Twitter post by Bandai Namco. And although this does not confirm the exact time in which we can download the update, it has been confirmed that it will be available tomorrow, January 19, 2021.

Additionally, this patch is also confirmed to add new skins and emblems to the game. On the other hand, the official Japanese account of the saga has also confirmed that they have released a commemorative wallpaper to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the saga and thank the fans for their support. You can see it below.

【# ACE7 Worldwide sales exceeded 2.5 million]

The worldwide sales of “ACE COMBAT ™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN” have exceeded 2.5 million! We are releasing a commemorative wallpaper with gratitude to all the ace pilots around the world. https://t.co/16OxKnPb1Z Thank you for your continued support!#Ace Combat pic.twitter.com/uE5b97Wk7n — Ace Combat Official (@PROJECT_ACES) January 18, 2021

In addition, that same message also confirms that Ace Combat 7 has already sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide (counting both physical and digital formats). Without a doubt, very interesting figures. Especially considering that in July 2020 it was announced that it had sold more than 2 million copies. Remember that on PS4, the game is also compatible with PS VR.