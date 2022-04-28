Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown prepares a DLC in collaboration with the iconic Top Gun franchise

Project Aces content promotes Top Gun: Maverick, the movie scheduled for release in May.

If we talk about air combat y shows in the skywe cannot help but think of the well-known film franchise of Top Gun. In the video game sector, this fame can be attributed to the Ace Combat saga, whose seventh installment has turned out to be a real success in sales thanks to a strategy with which, through frequent updates, it maintains the attention of its community .

Ace Combat 7 DLC with Top Gun will be released sometime this springNow it seems that both brands meet in the sky with one unprecedented collaboration. As reported from Gematsu, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has teamed up with Top Gun to create a DLC More details will be provided in the future. Following this line, from Project Aces they invite us to be attentive to their social networks to know the characteristics of this expansion.

Although we don’t have much information about this DLC, the developers of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown already give us a release window. Taking into account that the movie Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released on May 27, the expansion of the game will be released sometime in this spring. In this way, both products will try to coincide to give us an aeronautical experience both in theaters and in video games.

If you are interested in aerial combat and you still do not know the particularities of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, we invite you to read the analysis prepared in this house. After all, it is presented as a title that, thanks to its fast paced action and one sublime stagingmanages to become a show worthy of admiration.

