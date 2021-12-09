Ace Legal professional characters are getting used to forestall Jap youngsters from smoking weed

Osaka prefectural police in Japan is the usage of characters from Ace Legal professional video games as a part of a marketing campaign to struggle marijuana use amongst youngsters.

In a Capcom press liberate, the corporate has published that it’s taking part with the Osaka Police Juvenile Crime Prevention Consciousness Program to provide 6,000 posters and four,000 brochures that includes the characters from The Nice Ace Legal professional Chronicles. The posters display the vintage “objection!” by means of Ace Legal professional, accompanied by means of a large “NO!” written in font this is right away recognizable.

Consistent with Capcom, the Osaka Prefecture contacted the corporate to request the usage of Ace Legal professional characters as a part of his new marketing campaign towards marijuana. Police are selling an anti-drug message directed at youngsters after looking at “a hanging shift against more youthful age teams“amongst circumstances of marijuana use.

The flyers shall be dispensed along side in my opinion wrapped mask at Osaka prefectural faculties, police cubicles and educate stations beginning these days, December 9.

Despite the fact that that is the primary time that Ace Legal professional characters had been used as a part of a police challenge, Capcom has in the past labored with legislation enforcement, having collaborated with the Kansai area prefectural police in prevention and consciousness actions on site visitors protection for the Tamura police station, amongst different initiatives.

We presented you the research of The Nice Ace Legal professional Chronicles this 12 months. Do not do medicine.