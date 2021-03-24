Ace Ventura 3 is in development by the writers of Sonic

If you are preparing a third Ace Ventura movie And it’s being written by the screenwriters who were responsible for the 2020 Sonic movie.

The news was revealed in an interview conducted by distributor Park Circus with producer Morgan Creek, which produced the original Ace Ventura films.

“We are very excited about the developments of the Exorcist and Ace Ventura franchises; it shows in the 3 million fans who chat on the official Ace Ventura Facebook page who are clamoring for a third installment”, Morgan Creek said. “Ace Ventura will have a new movie on Amazon with the writers of Sonic.”

Morgan Creek had no further comment on Ace Ventura 3, but the film’s Sonic writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller have already worked with Jim Carrey as he was the one who played Sonic’s arch nemesis Dr. Robotnik in the latest film.

Longtime collaborators Casey and Miller have previously worked as screenwriters on Hulu’s Into the Dark, DC’s sitcom Powerless, and National Lampoon Presents: Dorm Daze.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective originally released in 1994 and helped launch Jim Carrey’s career. A year later the sequel was released as well as a reboot in 2009 starring a child version of Ventura. Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane also worked as a writer on the animated cartoon series Ace Ventura that ran for three seasons before being canceled.

Sonic 2 is scheduled to premiere on April 8, 2022, although that date was announced months after the COVID-19 pandemic that affected much of Hollywood productions. Jeff Fowler, director of the first film, is set to return along with writers Casey and Miller.