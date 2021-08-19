Acharya new unlock date ultimate

Big name Chiranjeevi starrer’s upcoming high-budget movie Acharya is being directed by way of blockbuster director Koratala Siva, who is understood for making social-messaging films. The movie, which additionally stars ‘Ram Charan’, is reportedly 90 p.c whole and on the point of finishing touch.

However the unlock date of the movie isn’t but recognized. There is an engaging rigidity at the unlock date of this film Acharya starring Kajal Aggarwal because the lead actor. There are robust speculations that Acharya will come to theaters at the instance of Dussehra, however reviews are coming that it’s going to be unimaginable to complete taking pictures and unlock the movie at the eve of Dussehra. Stories are coming in that Chiranjeevi plans to unlock Acharya on January 12, 2022 at the instance of Sankranthi.

Energy Celebrity Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati actors Bheemla Nayak are recognized to hit theaters on January 12, however the makers have postponed the discharge and now it’s going to arrive in theaters over Maha Shivarathri weekend subsequent yr.

A brand spanking new poster of Koratala Siva’s magnum opus Acharya can be launched on August 22 to mark Chiranjeevi’s birthday.