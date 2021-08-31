Acid Assault on Spouse: Husband throws acid on spouse’s frame for refusing to dwell in combination, dying

Chennai: When the spouse refused to dwell in combination, the husband threw acid at the spouse. Because of this the spouse was once significantly burnt. As of late the spouse died within the health center. The case is of Salem district of Tamil Nadu. An afternoon after the dying of 47-year-old Revathi, who was once acid attacked via her husband, her husband Yesudasan has been arrested via the police from Karur. The sufferer was once attacked with an acid can on the Salem Outdated Bus Stand, the place she was once looking forward to a bus to head house together with her mom, Rai.Additionally Learn – MP Information: The younger guy threw acid at the lady when the wedding was once fastened elsewhere, two women additionally were given significantly scorched

Each Revathi and Yesudasan, citizens of Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, had been dwelling one by one for the closing 3 months because of a circle of relatives dispute. On Monday morning, Revathi went to the ladies's police station in Salem the town and lodged a criticism that she not sought after to dwell together with her husband.

When she was once returning house after submitting a criticism, her husband attacked her with a can of acid. Within the scuffle, Revathi's mom Maya were given burnt whilst looking to prevent the acid assault on her daughter. The couple has 3 youngsters. The lady succumbed to her accidents on the Executive Mohan Kumaramangalam Scientific School Health facility in Salem district.