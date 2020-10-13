Acid thrown on 3 Dalit sisters in Gonda, UP, police investigating the case

Lucknow: Cases of crime against women and girls are increasing one after another in UP. The case of Hathras is not calm yet that the case of throwing acid on 3 daughters of a Dalit family in Paraspur area of ​​Gonda district of UP has come to light. All three girls have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police has started investigating in this matter. Please tell that this incident happened when the three girls were sleeping on their roofs. However, investigation is being done regarding who carried out this incident. Also Read – Hathras scandal: DM took full responsibility for ‘cremation at night’, mother said- don’t know whose daughter was burnt

Let me tell you that on September 14, a case of rape with a Dalit girl came to light in Hathras. After this, the victim was admitted to a hospital in Delhi where the victim died during treatment. The victim had mentioned in her statement while referring to the 4 accused that the incident of rape with her has been executed. There was a lot of ruckus in the country after this incident. Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing on Hathras case started in High Court, next date on November 2

After this incident, there was an atmosphere of tension in Hathras and all political parties started demanding justice for the victim’s family. After this, the Yogi government of the state demanded that the entire case be investigated by the CBI. Explain that the High Court took suo motu cognizance in this matter. The hearing of this case was held on 12 October in Allahabad High Court. Let me tell you that this matter has not been pacified yet, but in the meantime, a new case in UP raises questions on the security system of UP. Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing in High Court today, victim family left for Lucknow amid tight security