ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 Set to Air On ESPN and ESPN2 – Variety

The American Cornhole League (ACL) introduced Cornhole Mania 2020 might be televised on ESPN and ESPN2 on Saturday, Might 9.

The occasion might be held in Rock Hill, S.C. on the Rock Hill sports activities and occasions middle. The doubles competitors is slated for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with singles in primetime on ESPN2 from 6 p.m. to eight p.m.

“We’re excited for the chance to televise stay sports activities on our networks for followers to get pleasure from,” mentioned Burke Magnus, ESPN’s government vp of programming. “These previous two months, we’ve seen the significance of shared experiences in uniting us all. We glance ahead to persevering with that with the upcoming ACL professional qualifier.”

Because the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACL pivoted to digital and digital competitors in current weeks, permitting greater than 60,000 ACL registered gamers to compete by ACL Digital and Fb whereas staying at dwelling.

Commissioner and founding father of The American Cornhole League Stacey Moore mentioned he hopes the digital competitors will convey a little bit leisure to followers throughout this tough time.

“We hope that the resumption of competitors will assist in some small manner be entertaining sports activities followers at dwelling. We’re very grateful for everybody concerned that has helped make this attainable––from the Metropolis of Rock Hill. S.C. to the South Carolina State Officers to our broadcast accomplice in ESPN and manufacturing staff.”

In 2017, ESPN and the ACL signed a multi-year deal, and the league hosts competitions and tournaments throughout the novice, collegiate and skilled ranks with 1000’s of gamers collaborating yearly.