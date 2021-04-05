ACM Awards Show Announces Lineup of 29 Performers for April Telecast

The Academy of Nation Music has revealed what it says is the complete efficiency lineup for its April 18 awards present on CBS, a listing of 29 performers that features co-hosts Keith City and Mickey Guyton in addition to main stars of the style like Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris and Luke Combs.

Additionally slated to look on the three-show present are Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Little Large City, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Chris Younger, Jack Ingram, Lee Brice, Ryan Hurd, Elle King, CeCe Winans, Jon Randall and the Warfare and Treaty.

Though no songs had been introduced, it seems pretty sure that Lambert, Ingram and Randall will likely be becoming a member of as much as premiere a tune from their upcoming album as a Texas trio, “The Marfa Tapes,” due out Might 7. Lambert and King lately launched a joint single, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Dwelling),” making that one other probably chance for the present.

Winans is the one visitor artist on Underwood’s new album of Christian music, “My Savior,” becoming a member of the nation famous person to sing “Nice is Thy Faithfulness,” in order that additionally looks as if a very good guess, as nicely.

Nation awards reveals are generally criticized by followers throughout the style as having too many pop stars as duet companions. That development seems to be on the wane with this 12 months’s ACM Awards, if there are not any additional performers to be introduced, as the one non-country artists on the lineup are King, Winans and the Warfare and Treaty. This can be a artistic determination or extra a matter of actually retaining it near dwelling, as one large cause for holding the present in Nashville for a second 12 months is just not asking stars to fly throughout a pandemic.

As beforehand introduced, the ACM Awards will likely be following the identical format in 2021 as in 2020, being broadcast from Nashville — versus the present’s normal pre-pandemic Nashville — and from the papa-bear, mama-bear and baby-bear-sized places of the Grand Ole Opry Home, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

The Dick Clark Productions present airs April 18 stay at 8 p.m. on the east coast and tape-delayed in the identical prime-time slot on the west coast.