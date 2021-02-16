ACM Awards to Return to Opry Home, Ryman, Bluebird Cafe for 2021 Show

If the repair isn’t broke, don’t repair it. That’s the plan for the 56th annual Academy of Nation Music Awards, which for the second 12 months in a row will keep away from the present’s longtime Las Vegas house base and as a substitute settle in to three iconic Nashville places, the Grand Ole Opry Home, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

In 2020, the deliberate April telecast date got here and went after the shutdown of public gatherings throughout the nation in March, earlier than a late April announcement that the ACMs for final 12 months can be moved from Vegas to these three Tennessee venues… in September. There was a robust sufficient response to how that plan lastly unfolded that the ACM Awards are sticking with these three touchdown spots for 2021, whereas additionally going again to an April date — even when that does have this 12 months’s ACMs coming solely seven months after the final one as a substitute of 12.

The three-hour present can be broadcast April 18 on CBS dwell at 8 p.m. on the east coast and tape-delayed for the identical time slot on the west coast.

No details about a bunch or performers has but been introduced. The 2020 present introduced in Keith City as host.

The multiple-location format taken up in final fall’s telecast was heralded in a Selection column below the headline “ACMs Figured Out How to Do a Pandemic-Period Music Awards Show Proper — Had been the Grammys Watching?” (With the 2021 Grammys pushed again till March, it nonetheless stays to be seen whether or not the Grammys would possibly take any cues from what did or didn’t work eventually September’s ACMs, or the CMA Awards that adopted in November, for that matter.)

“We’re thrilled to return to Music Metropolis’s most iconic venues as we come collectively on April 18 to have a good time the most effective in nation music, again in our regular awards cycle,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Nation Music, stated in a press release. “An enormous thanks to the town of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry Home, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us again to Nashville, the place we are able to look out for the security of our artists whereas shining a highlight on this vibrant metropolis after a tricky 2020.”

One probably distinction between the earlier ACMs telecast and this one would be the virtually sure presence of a restricted dwell viewers on the Opry Home and Ryman (it goes with out saying that social distancing isn’t potential on the Bluebird, the tiny membership made world-famous by the TV sequence “Nashville”). The 2 bigger venues have been letting partial homes in for months. The Academy’s announcement emphasised that security measures would take prime precedence.

Final 12 months’s present was a combination of dwell and pre-taped. Awards displays and acceptance speeches have been seen dwell from the Opry Home, as have been performances by City and Mickey Guyton, although many of the Opry songs have been recorded prematurely. Every part filmed on the Ryman was pre-recorded. Not less than among the Bluebird performances have been dwell. It received’t probably be till present week that it turns into evident how lots of the 2021 present’s musical performances can or can be carried out in actual time.

Placing any sort of viewers on-camera does carry dangers, a minimum of so far as public notion goes. In November, the CMA Awards present got here in for criticism for exhibiting a small, unmasked viewers consisting principally of nominees and their company gathered on a soundstage, despite the fact that the dinner-party configuration had tables socially distanced and producers publicly declared that everybody concerned was COVID-tested and required to put on masks when up and about.

Together with the announcement of the places for the 2021 present, the ACM’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, stated it ws giving $25,000 to the Music Metropolis Inc. Basis for its Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Aid Fund.