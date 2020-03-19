ACM Awards Will Fill April Time Slot With Acoustic ‘Our Country’ Special

Days after saying that this yr’s ACM Awards telecast could be postponed from April 5 till September, the Academy of Nation Music and Dick Clark Productions introduced Thursday that they’d be filling two hours of that deserted time slot with a particular referred to as “ACM Presents: Our Nation,” that includes at-home acoustic performances from a few of the style’s high stars.

The 2-hour particular will air April 5 at eight p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

“Though the extremely anticipated 55th ACM Awards present is unable to happen on April 5 because of the well being disaster, we nonetheless wished to ship followers an entertaining ACM Nation Music particular as deliberate,” Damon Whiteside, the Academy of Nation Music’s CEO, stated in an announcement. He described “ACM Presents: Our Nation” as a particular that will permit “followers to attach with their favourite nation artists and to relive a few of the best moments of the ACM Awards, all from the consolation and security of their very own houses.”

Interspersed with the brand new acoustic performances of nation hits piped in from artists’ houses can be clips from the earlier 55 years of ACM Awards broadcasts.

The artist lineup has not been introduced, nevertheless it’s more likely to embrace Keith City, who had been set to host the ACMs for the primary time in addition to carry out.

Few of the performers for the telecast had been introduced by the point of the March 15 cancellation, apart from a phase that will have Miranda Lambert joined by a lineup of younger feminine up-and-comers for “Fooled Round and Fell in Love,” an all-star efficiency that’s unlikely to be recreated on this altered setting.

“Music has all the time served as a strong type of hope and solidarity throughout difficult occasions,” stated Amy Thurlow, the president of Dick Clark Productions. “It’s our privilege to supply audiences an uplifting message by music in addition to a glance again at a few of the greatest moments in ACM Awards historical past.”

The ACM Awards have been to have taken place on the MGM Grand Backyard in a three-hour time slot, with days of previous concert events and occasions in Las Vegas.

Amongst these with three or extra nominations for the 2020 ACMs, as introduced Feb. 27, are Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton (a former longtime ACMs host), Previous Dominion, Justin Bieber (eligible due to his participation in a success Dan + Shay single), Luke Combs, Lambert, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves and producer Dann Huff. The 5 entertainer of the yr nominees are Church, Combs, Rhett, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.