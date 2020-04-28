ACM Awards Will Move Postponed Show from Las Vegas to Nashville – Variety

When the Academy of Nation Music moved in mid-March to push its annual April awards present again to September, however left the placement for the rescheduled telecast noticeably indeterminate, hypothesis instantly ensued that the present wouldn’t happen in its longtime locale of Las Vegas however be moved to Nashville, so taking part nation stars may stick shut to residence.

That assumption has now been confirmed, as Nashville mayor John Cooper introduced in a morning press briefing that the town will host the Sept. 16 present on CBS, rescheduled from its April 5 Vegas date.

The telecast will happen from three places: the Grand Ole Opry Home, the Ryman Auditorium (the house of the Opry via the 1970s) and the tiny Bluebird Cafe (made well-known by the collection “Nashville”). Dick Clark Productions and the ACM didn’t deal with the query of whether or not there shall be reside audiences at all or any of those venues. On the mayor’s information convention, Damon Whiteside, CEO of the ACM, mentioned that willpower could be made additional into the practically 5 months to come earlier than air date.

In 55 years, the ACM Awards have by no means been broadcast from Nashville earlier than — a historical past that may appear counterintuitive to these not operating in nation music circles, however which displays the Academy of Nation Music’s Los Angeles base, and the truth that the present has at all times regarded to distinguish itself from the rival CMA Awards by setting its personal present in Las Vegas or, earlier than that, L.A.

One query raised as hypothesis led to a transfer to Nashville for the rescheduled ACMs was whether or not the present would have the opportunity to land a spot on the Bridgestone Area, coming simply two months earlier than the CMAs are set to broadcast from that venue. However by using three small to mid-sized places, the ACM skirted that potential drawback — and in addition the potential dangerous visible of superstars taking part in to an empty area, one thing that might loom as a risk not simply in September however presumably even in mid-November, when the CMAs go down.

“Whereas we have been dissatisfied to postpone our April present in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be extra thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards within the residence of nation music for the primary time within the Academy’s historical past,” Whiteside mentioned in a press release. “At first, we wish to guarantee the security of our artists and business, and to ease the burdens of touring massive groups; due to this fact, we determined to carry the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville.”

Tennessee’s governor issued a press release as nicely. “On behalf of all Tennesseans, I need to thank the Academy of Nation Music for bringing this occasion residence … Tennessee is honored to be part of this historic occasion,” mentioned Invoice Lee.

“Nation music has been our voice and our companion via so many tough instances and now it’s our consolation as we confront and defeat the coronavirus,” mentioned Cooper. “I’m excited to be part of nation music followers worldwide to rejoice with the Academy of Nation Music and artists that uplift and encourage us all in these extraordinary instances. And I look ahead to the day once we can safely welcome guests again to get pleasure from all that Music Metropolis has to provide, together with over 160 reside leisure venues with one of the best nation music exhibits on this planet.”

The ACMs do have a historical past with the storied Ryman Auditorium — simply not for his or her April awards present. For greater than a decade, they’ve produced one other present, “ACM Honors,” giving out lifetime achievement awards, from the Ryman each August.

Lately, the ACMs have been preceded in Las Vegas by a veritable music competition happening across the metropolis. That appears unlikely to be replicated within the transfer to Nashville, with the coronavirus pandemic doubtless to nonetheless be an element affecting mass gatherings into the autumn, though Tennessee’s governor has made it clear he’s keen to reopen the state for enterprise sooner fairly than later.

The ACM Awards — to be hosted, as at all times scheduled, by final 12 months’s entertainer of the 12 months winner, Keith City — will air reside at eight p.m. ET and tape-delayed on the west coast in the identical prime time slot, on CBS, and in addition stream on demand on the community’s All Entry service.