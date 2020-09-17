ACM Awards Winners 2020 – Variety

After being postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the 55th Academy of Nation Music Awards aired on Wednesday evening, hosted by Keith City. The present was broadcast reside from three iconic Nashville areas: Grand Ole Opry Home, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Taylor Swift carried out “Betty” from her “Folklore” album, marking her first efficiency on a rustic music present in seven years. Different performers included Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and City.

In a historic second for the present, Thomas Rhett and Underwood tied for the entertainer of the 12 months award. The opposite large winners of the evening have been Morris and Combs, who gained feminine artist of the 12 months and male artist of the 12 months, respectively. Combs additionally gained album of the 12 months for “What You See Is What You Get,” and Morris was a part of the ensemble efficiency that gained music occasion of the 12 months.

See the complete checklist of winners and nominees beneath.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett (WINNER)

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris (WINNER)

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs (WINNER)

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith City

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Girl A

Little Huge City

Midland

Previous Dominion (WINNER)

The Highwomen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes (WINNER)

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Inexperienced (WINNER)

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heart Level Highway — Thomas Rhett

GIRL — Maren Morris

Heartache Medicine — Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs (WINNER)

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“God’s Nation” — Blake Shelton (WINNER)

“One Man Band” — Previous Dominion

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” — Lee Brice

“What If I By no means Get Over You” — Girl A

SONG OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“Woman Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“God’s Nation” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Previous Dominion (WINNER)

“A few of It” — Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

“God’s Nation” — Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” — Previous Dominion

“Bear in mind You Younger” — Thomas Rhett (WINNER)

“Sugar Coat” — Little Huge City

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey (WINNER)

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Dive Bar – Garth Brooks That includes Blake Shelton

Fooled Round and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert That includes Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (WINNER)

Previous City Highway – Lil Nas X That includes Billy Ray Cyrus

What Occurs in a Small City – Brantley Gilbert That includes Lindsay Ell