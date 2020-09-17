ACM Awards Winners 2020 – Variety

After being postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the 55th Academy of Nation Music Awards aired on Wednesday evening, hosted by Keith City. The present was broadcast reside from three iconic Nashville areas: Grand Ole Opry Home, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
Taylor Swift carried out “Betty” from her “Folklore” album, marking her first efficiency on a rustic music present in seven years. Different performers included Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini and City.
In a historic second for the present, Thomas Rhett and Underwood tied for the entertainer of the 12 months award. The opposite large winners of the evening have been Morris and Combs, who gained feminine artist of the 12 months and male artist of the 12 months, respectively. Combs additionally gained album of the 12 months for “What You See Is What You Get,” and Morris was a part of the ensemble efficiency that gained music occasion of the 12 months.
See the complete checklist of winners and nominees beneath.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett (WINNER)
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris (WINNER)
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs (WINNER)
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith City
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Girl A
Little Huge City
Midland
Previous Dominion (WINNER)
The Highwomen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes (WINNER)
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Inexperienced (WINNER)
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heart Level Highway — Thomas Rhett
GIRL — Maren Morris
Heartache Medicine — Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs (WINNER)
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“God’s Nation” — Blake Shelton (WINNER)
“One Man Band” — Previous Dominion
“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” — Lee Brice
“What If I By no means Get Over You” — Girl A
SONG OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“Woman Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“God’s Nation” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Previous Dominion (WINNER)
“A few of It” — Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
“God’s Nation” — Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” — Previous Dominion
“Bear in mind You Younger” — Thomas Rhett (WINNER)
“Sugar Coat” — Little Huge City
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey (WINNER)
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Dive Bar – Garth Brooks That includes Blake Shelton
Fooled Round and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert That includes Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (WINNER)
Previous City Highway – Lil Nas X That includes Billy Ray Cyrus
What Occurs in a Small City – Brantley Gilbert That includes Lindsay Ell
