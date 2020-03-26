ACM Sets Lineup for ‘Our Country’ Special, With Plans for a Kenny Rogers Salute

The “ACM Presents: Our Nation” particular that was lately slated to fill in for the postponed ACM Awards subsequent month now has a packed roster of collaborating nation (and a few non-country) artists. The Academy of Nation Music and Dick Clark Productions introduced greater than two dozen acts who’ll take part within the present April 5, together with veteran stars of the style like Shania Twain and contemporary ones like Luke Combs.

A tribute to the late Kenny Rogers will function Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker — however most likely not collectively, for the reason that idea of the particular is that each one the artists will likely be acting from their houses, working towards social distancing.

There most likely gained’t be as a lot distance between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who’ll carry out as a duo. Additionally introduced with an ampersand between their names have been Kane Brown and John Legend, though whether or not they’ll be a part of up in the identical area or duet just about was left undeclared.

Keith City, who was imagined to have hosted the ACM Awards within the April 5 time slot earlier than the present was pushed again to September 16, will carry out on “ACM Presents: Our Nation,” as anticipated. So will Miranda Lambert, one of many few artists who’d been introduced to look on the awards present earlier than it was postponed.

Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow, who traverse forwards and backwards between the nation and rock worlds, are included on the lineup. Stalwarts of the style, on a lineup that may legitimately be described as all-star, embody Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Woman Antebellum, Little Huge City, Tim McGraw, Outdated Dominion, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

The “Our Nation” particular, which is able to take up two hours of the ACM Awards’ meant three-hour slot, starting at eight p.m. ET/PT, is being described as a combination of residence acoustic performances and clips from the Academy of Nation Music Awards’ 55 years on the air.

The ACM and Dick Clark Productions introduced the brand new Sept. 16 date for the awards present three days in the past, with a location but to be introduced, fueling hypothesis that the telecast might not return to the MGM Grand Backyard Area in Las Vegas, the place it was set to happen earlier than the postponement.