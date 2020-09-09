ACMs Add Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani as Performers

The Academy of Nation Music Awards are filling within the few lacking items in a present subsequent week that’s already heavy with beforehand introduced performances, including numbers by Carrie Underwood and the on-and-offstage duo of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Final yr, in her ultimate yr as co-host of the CMAs, the opposite large nation awards present, Underwood took half in an all-star opening salute to the nice girls of nation. She’ll pay homage to the feminine trailblazers of the style once more this yr on the ACMs — however deal with the medley on her personal this time. Her efficiency, which is being billed as in honor of the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, will include traditional songs related to Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride and Barbara Mandrell.

Shelton and Stefani will sing their latest collaboration “Glad Anyplace,” launched in July as a followup to their No. 1-charting duet, “No person However You.”

Moreover, Trisha Yearwood has been slated to carry out through the In Memoriam section, singing “I’ll Carry You House,” a track from her 2019 “Each Lady” album, in tribute to the figures the nation music trade misplaced up to now yr (or almost yr and a half, really, for the reason that 2020 telecast has been delayed by 5 months).

This system has additionally begun revealing presenters for the present, which airs every week from tonight. Lauren Alaina, Cam, Darius Rucker, Runaway June, TV/radio host Bobby Bones, mannequin Lily Aldridge and the husband-wife crew of Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black make up the slate introduced Wednesday morning.

Beforehand introduced performers for the Keith City-hosted telecast embody Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Tenillle Townes, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett with Jon Pardi, Previous Dominion, Riley Inexperienced and Florida Georgia Line.

The present airs Sept. 16 at eight p.m. ET/PT on CBS and on demand on CBS All Entry.