ACMs Did a Pandemic-Era Awards Show Right — Were the Grammys Watching?

How the 2021 Grammy Awards will proceed this coming January, in what appears to be like more likely to nonetheless be a season of at the least social distancing, has been a supply of appreciable hypothesis. Including to the thriller is the incontrovertible fact that the telecast could have a new govt producer, Ben Winston, who would have been trying to put a new stamp on the present anyway, even earlier than Covid-19 ensured that each awards present over a interval of a yr or extra would find yourself bearing its personal stamp. Expectations have been lowered sufficient for the way good any awards present may be throughout an audience-free pandemic that in all probability something that rises above a primary bar depend as a first-year win for Winston.

However what if it’s attainable to tug off a Grammy telecast that not solely doesn’t suck, however rises to a degree the place the lack of an in-house crowd not solely isn’t a bust, however looks like a boon?

Winston and his crew have had six months to spitball and brainstorm about doing a completely different form of Grammys, so it’s not like a few of these concepts wouldn’t have come up already. But it surely felt like they could have been handed a working street map to easy methods to pull off their present by what simply went down in a surprisingly satisfying music awards present. We’re not speaking about the MTV Video Music Awards — that one felt like a Waze detour gone nearly altogether haywire — however Wednesday’s Academy of Nation Music Awards, whose producers had some pretty ingenious options to the issues which might be going to bedevil any performance-oriented broadcast in a pre-vaccine period.

Listed below are 4 issues that labored about the ACMs, and/or didn’t with the largely misfiring VMAs, that the Grammys may stand to take some cues from:

For the love of God, don’t faux you may have an viewers should you don’t.

It in all probability goes with out saying that the Grammys wouldn’t do something this attention-grabbingly phony, nevertheless it bears mentioning anyway. If there’s one factor the 2020 VMAs could also be remembered for many, it’s the synthetic applause observe that ran via the whole present. There have been by no means any pretend crowd photographs, so perhaps it was purported to be understood that the applause was simply there as ambient white noise, the approach MLB viewers know nobody’s actually making noise over a 3-2 depend at Dodger Stadium. However why draw consideration to what’s missing with a bizarre, phony recreation when the lack of a crowd has its personal distinctive atmosphere to make the most of, for one yr out of dozens?

In the phrases of Depeche Mode “Take pleasure in the silence” — that’s, the very, very temporary silence that may comply with the conclusion of a highly effective efficiency. Admittedly, this labored extra successfully for a few of the two dozen performances on the ACMs than others. When Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their rowdy “I Love My Nation,” that second of quietude didn’t depart you pondering something besides the empty energy you’d simply consumed. However ACM producers clearly bent extra towards reflective materials than they’d’ve in a mean yr. When Mickey Guyton sang the shattering feminist ballad “What Are You Gonna Inform Her?,” the standing ovation that has greeted Guyton’s track in different performances would’ve felt acceptable, nevertheless it felt 10-20% extra like a intestine punch with out the swelling applause of the crowd as a distraction.

But it surely’s not simply mega-emotional showstoppers that profit from a little bit of starkness. The ACM numbers that emanated from the tiny Bluebird Café, particularly Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” and Luke Combs’ “Higher Collectively,” felt like the singers have been performing for you of their properties — with out the attendant awfulness of really having to check the stars’ residing rooms that we’ve gotten all too used to with six months of livestreams.

As an alternative of feeling forlorn, an empty home may be a stunning factor.

The ACMs discovered methods to make the lack of an viewers visually placing. In the performances shot at the Grand Ole Opry Home, producers put LED lights throughout the seats on each the essential ground and balcony… an impact that bordered on glitzy a few instances however, at its subtlest, created the feeling that the artists have been performing to a subject of ebbing and flowing fireflies. At one other location, the Ryman Auditorium, some artists carried out with their again to the empty home, using the well-known stained glass home windows at the again of the historic venue as a lit-up backdrop. And the third location, the Bluebird Café, is so small, it barely has room for an viewers on a regular night, so no worries about the joint wanting emptied on the market.

The lesson right here actually harks again not simply to the ACMs however to what was inarguably the hottest efficiency thus far of this yr: Andrea Bocelli’s Easter Sunday gig at Duomo di Milan — the final proof that a filmed efficiency can flip a lot of additional house into a character.

After all, if the Grammys have been to stay with their contracted residence base, L.A.’s Staples Middle, there’ll be no solution to give that vacant enviornment any vibey atmosphere, with or with out a truckload of LED lights, Which brings us to the subsequent level…

Play up the host metropolis as your makeshift “stage”… and don’t simply give that lip service.

The MTV Awards and the ACMS had a lot the similar thought: abandon the thought of a single venue and use a number of locales to indicate you a lot you [heart] New York, or Nashville. Sadly, the VMAs have been all however compelled into that concept almost at the final minute, when it grew to become clear that bringing any form of viewers into Barclays Middle was untenable. The next announcement that MTV could be going city-wide was promising, however in all probability due to the lateness of the hour, little of word was achieved on location, past the viscerally thrilling opening of The Weeknd acting from a clear overlook atop a Hudson Yards skyscraper. A lot of the remainder of the present happened on soundstages or, for the acceptance speeches, on a green-screened set that recommended the present was actually being broadcast from inside a 1980s sci-fi film.

The ACMs — which had the good thing about about 5 months of planning — obtained the entire metropolis factor proper, with equal weight unfold between Nashville’s three most iconic places: the Opry Home, Ryman and Bluebird. There was a little bit of subterfuge right here, too, by way of how a lot of the present was reside, with all of the Ryman segments and most of the Opry Home ones having been pre-recorded. Even so, the acceptance speeches and intros have been reside, together with at the least Guyton’s, Lambert’s and Combs’ performances. (You may inform, from the approach Mickey sounded a little nervous at first, or how Miranda and Luke had that is-this-thing-on look as they launched into their intros, that added these subliminal dashes of realness.) The sense of place was inherent in all the seamlessly built-in footage. And once they threw to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who have been in L.A. and solely pretending to be at the Bluebird, the present fessed as much as that pretense. A metropolis takeover is a nice thought for a present that not has any must be in a single place, so long as that concept really extends past the press launch.

A bit gravity and a lot of acoustic guitar can nonetheless work, even when we’re all prepared for extra totally produced reside performances once more.

The ACMs had a bonus the VMAs didn’t: a nice deal of performers who in all probability spent years blowing individuals away in solo settings earlier than they ever needed to fill an enviornment, which led to terrific stripped-down performances not simply from Lambert and Combs however finest new feminine artist winner Tenille Townes. The dynamics additionally had the impact of constructing the loud performances really feel actually loud: Eric Church’s full-band “Put That in Your Nation Track” would have felt surly it doesn’t matter what it was surrounded by, however its burliness was bolstered by being a part of a present the place, for as soon as, it didn’t really feel like everybody’s settings have been on 11.

The VMAs didn’t have a lot of choices for going acoustic with its core performers; one doesn’t think about it might have gone nicely if Doja Cat or Black Eyed Peas had been requested to work up one thing with some bongos only for the sake of some pandemic-appropriate intimacy. However in any case, the Grammys, which lengthy emphasised a keeping-it-real vibe underneath former exec-producer Ken Ehrlich’s 40-year watch, are nicely positioned to select and select from amongst genres and performers in the event that they, too, select to go for some cozier types and settings as a substitute of overcompensating for the misplaced reside viewers.

Possibly there will be reside audiences, of some restricted kind, by the time the Grammys arrive; with 4 months left to go until the Jan. 31, it’s a little untimely to guess whether or not “music’s largest night time” will likely be an applause-free night time. However it’s a certainty that 15,000 individuals received’t be packing into Staples Middle, and that any association that has each fourth, fifth or sixth seat crammed in that cavernous corridor runs the threat of being ridiculous, at the least sustained over three hours.

With contractual use of the LA Stay services one thing the Grammys are unlikely to utterly abandon, what if the Grammys adopted the ACMs’ mannequin and picked out three iconic places in Los Angeles for its performances — an tailored Staples Middle, positive, but in addition, say, the Wiltern and the Whisky (following Nashville’s papa bear/mama bear/child bear method)? The probabilities don’t finish with that handful of solutions; think about a present that had the hosts throwing from one thing that made imaginative use of the Hollywood Bowl to the microscopically tiny however gigantically cool stage of McCabe’s in Santa Monica.

The gimmick of spreading the Grammys throughout L.A., the approach the ACMs unfold their present throughout Nashville, may be sufficient to get by on — however what if it was a novelty with a function? Right now so lots of the nation’s impartial venues, massive and small, are in nice hazard from a shutdown of reside music that at the moment nonetheless has no finish in sight. Coordinating with the Nationwide Unbiased Venue Affiliation to place the highlight on these endangered golf equipment and halls by placing a few of the Grammy performances in them may very well be symbolically and perhaps even politically large, and truly put a few manufacturing {dollars} in the palms of a Troubadour or another venue that would use it to reside via these darkish days. It’d be a large enterprise to unfold out that a lot and do all of it reside in a approach the ACMs and particularly VMAs couldn’t. However a likelihood for the guardians of recorded music to place in the world’s largest plug for the endangered species that’s reside music is simply the form of act of large good will the trade may use.