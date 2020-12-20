ACP slaps traffic havildar, commissioner in action when video goes viral

Hubli Dharwad: The video of an ACP assaulting a traffic havildar in Hubli Dharwad, Karnataka is becoming very viral on social media. In this video it can be seen that ACP slaps a traffic sergeant. After the video went viral, the Commissioner of Hubli Dharwad Labhuram has ordered an inquiry. Also Read – Viral Video: Female traffic policeman took bribe in a unique way, kept the money in the back pocket, people said – the brain became curd

This incident happened on Saturday-Sunday night, in which ACP beat up a traffic constable over a trivial dispute.

This whole episode of slapping in public was recorded on CCTV camera and after which it is becoming viral on social media. Finding the situation, the Commissioner of Police has ordered an inquiry to seek a report on the incident.



https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/WhatsApp-Video-2020-12-20-at-8.11.15-PM.mp4

There was an argument between the two about illegal sand mining by truck in the town.