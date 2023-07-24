Act Your Age Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Act Your Age season 2’s premiere date has not yet been formally announced by Bounce TV as of July 2023. A second season of the program has not yet been picked up.

We've gathered all the information you need regarding the potential new season, including the cast, rumours, and news

Due to the series’ captivating plot, many people are interested in learning if the program will be renewed. Fans were encouraged to consider the second season on the program since the first season’s ending episode left the viewers on cliffhangers.

According to Nielsen data, the two-episode back-to-back debut of the comedy starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell, starring Yvette Nicole Brown on Bounce TV on March 4 attracted a total of 2.14 million people. It became the most viewed half-hour series premiere in Bounce history.

Act Your Age holds the reader’s attention with mystery and primes them for the thrilling revelation of the much anticipated second season! For better or worse, “Act Your Age” is a bright but sometimes unsatisfying homage to comedy from the 1980s and 1990s.

The three major actresses, Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell, and Yvette Nicole Brown, who excellently portray the three best friends at the centre of the tale, are what make this comedy series sparkle the brightest.

On June 3 at 8 p.m. ET, a double-header of brand-new episodes, will launch the second half of the season. Through the summer, there will be a weekly Saturday night premiere of a new episode.

Act Your Age’s first seven episodes will also be shown on Bounce as catch-up double bouts on Saturday evenings in April. On Sunday mornings, programs are posted to Brown Sugar, Bounce’s streaming service, after they have aired on Bounce.

Act Your Age Season 2 Release Date

Act Your Age fans can’t wait for the program to return since Season 2 hasn’t yet been announced. On Saturday, June 3, two brand-new episodes of the long awaited Season 1 made their premiere.

These premieres marked the beginning of the second half of the 16-episode first season, ensuring a summer of constant Saturday night excitement.

The show’s premise and characters captivated viewers, who anxiously tuned in each week to get their taste of excitement.

As Season 2 is eagerly anticipated, viewers reminisce about the great first season experiences while looking forward to the adventure that lies ahead.

Act Your Age Season 2 Cast

Kym Whitley plays as Bernadette

Tisha Campbell-Martin plays as Keisha

Yvette Nicole Brown plays as Angela Martin

Act Your Age Season 2 Trailer

Act Your Age Season 2 Plot

The focus of the comedy’s several cameras are three successful, busy women to their late 50s who reside in Washington, D.C., in Northern Virginia.

Each has reached a turning point in their individual lives and determines that the other is the ideal person to support.

Streaming and entertainment platform Bounce, which focuses on African Americans, today announced a partnership with MGM to create the brand-new original series “Act Your Age.”

with Kym Whitley and Tisha Campbell. Three ladies are being followed in the new program as they try to settle into their mid-50s.

Yvette Nicole Brown was a special guest in addition to the show’s host, Alyson Fouse. Whitley’s portrayal of Bernadette, a real estate agent, is smart and educated. Campbell is the group’s clown and wandering member, Keisha Keisha.

This series is of the highest caliber, as seen by the extremely enthusiastic feedback from viewers, including mine. It is quite entertaining and has a great cast and premise.

It really meets the audience’s expectations. Expectations are significantly increasing as the following season draws near.

Viewers may anticipate further excitement and enjoyment even if official information regarding the next storyline has not yet been made available to the public.

The first season’s success demonstrates that the show’s creators are concerned with what makes it special, and they will undoubtedly create a second season that outperforms expectations. The anticipation among fans for the shocks and adventures to come is high.

We need just watch the next season for as long as necessary to find out whether there could be more unbelievable characters, engrossing plot turns, and provocative sequences.

The plot of “Act Your Age” centres on the lives of three females who share a penthouse and are desperate to find happiness in their own lives. People continue to find it amusing to hear the tale of these three modern-day ladies.

The three ladies will probably be the focus of the second season in the show. As of the time of this writing, there have been no official announcements on the next season’s narrative. However, we will update this area for you guys if there’s any news.

Being able to carry out “Act Your Age” with Kym, Tisha, and Yvette at Bounce, a platform that has enabled me to feel so comfortable being myself, means a lot to Fouse, she added.

The song “Act Your Age” honours and applauds the black women who have inspired me over the years and who have cherished, raised, made friends alongside, and held me up.