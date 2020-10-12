Acting on threatening Dhoni’s daughter, Madhavan said – Let such people be shown the law and fear of God

Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan has praised the police for jailing a 16-year-old boy from Gujarat who threatened to rape the minor daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Last week, Kishore had threatened this after Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders. Also Read – Afridi, MS Dhoni and their family are not entitled to this behavior on the threat of rape by Jeeva

Madhavan tweeted, "The police have done a very good job by taking the teenager who threatened against MS Dhoni's daughter." The time has come for such demons with such faces to be shown the law and fear of God. They think they can say whatever they want on the Internet. Then even if he is a teenager. "

Talking about work, Madhavan was recently seen in the thriller film 'Nishabdam' released on the OTT platform. It starred Anushka Shetty and Hollywood star Michael Madsen. He will now be seen in the official remake of the famous Malayalam film Charlie in 2015, Mara. The film is scheduled to release on December 17. Apart from this, he is also doing a web show named 'Seventh Sense'.