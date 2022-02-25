action, adventure and experimental proposals to get scared

The Steam Next Fest is here, and with it has come a host of demos at our disposal. In these types of events, there are usually many horror games, as it is one of the most popular genres, and it is normal that you do not know where to start looking.

That is why, after kicking the genre label, today I am here to bring you 6 scary game recommendations. Some focus more on the action, others on the scares, but they all have something in common: they are worth trying if you are looking for a good adventure in the genre.

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle

Release date: 2022

Genre: Horror and Action

You will like it if you have played Daymare: 1998

This is the prequel to Daymare: 1998, which will introduce new characters, but will also teach you old acquaintances.

Quite an emphasis on action, moving away from the influence of Resident Evil and focusing more on shooting.

Presence of puzzles integrated with the environments. You’re going to have to think of your surroundings as more than just a stage.

Several levels of difficulty adapted for all types of players. If you don’t like the action that much, you don’t have to go through it.

Well finished aesthetic section using Unreal Engine 4.

Download Link: Daymare 1994: Sancastle.

Desolatium

Release date: Q2 2022

Genre: Horror and graphic adventure

A unique aesthetic presentation and with a lot, a lot of personality.

Game of national origin with voices and texts in Spanish.

Investigate the Lovecraft mythos in depth through a story as strange as it is interesting. The game delves a lot into this mythology.

The retro-style point & click gameplay will delight the most nostalgic gamers and goes well with the highly detailed settings of the title.

Integration with virtual reality and 8D sound for a remarkable immersion, something to be thankful for in the horror genre.

Silt

Release Date: Spring 2022

Genre: Horror

You will like it if you have played Another World

Set entirely under water, this conditions the entire setting and movement.

Possess the aquatic creatures around you and use their abilities to advance. Watch out! They are also after you.

The unique art style of the game will grab you from minute 0 and present you with aesthetically grotesque and colorful situations.

Emphasis on precision controls and puzzles. Not perish in the depths of space will not only test your mechanical skills.

Its mysterious narrative will also catch you, filling your path with mysteries.

Witching Hour

Release date: April 2022

Genre: Horror

You’ll like it if you’ve played Layers of Fear

A very marked cinematic presentation. Lots of use of cinematography and cutscenes for a more narrative experience.

Lots of puzzles that ask you to pay attention to what is around you.

Highly detailed environments, with lots of little touches that will make you feel like you’re in a real place.

Explore and reveal the secrets of a macabre town. Witching Hour places a lot of emphasis on the fact that there is more behind everything than it may seem.

Emphasis on a psychological horror story that will unfold for months. The family drama is very present in her

Autopsy Simulator

Release date: Unknown

Genre: Horror

You will like it if you have played The Mortuary Assistant

It has one of the most macabre presentations and premises on the list.

The process of doing autopsies is as detailed as it is visceral and will remove the stomach of more than one, but there is more.

Your duty will be to determine the true cause of death of these people, also using police reports in your arsenal.

In addition, you will have a large number of tools that will allow you to do your job, while offering you a non-monotonous experience.

The thing does not end there: the title has a story that turns towards terror and tells us about mental health and its dangers.

Mirror Forge

Release date: April 20, 2022

Genre: Horror

You’ll like it if you’ve played Visage