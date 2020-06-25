Action-Adventure ‘Tomiris,’ About Kazak Warrior Queen, Sells to Key Territories – Variety

Gross sales company Arclight Movies has closed a number of key distribution offers for “Tomiris,” the epic action-adventure concerning the legendary Kazak warrior queen, directed by Akan Satayev (“The Liquidator”).

The newest offers embody Blue Swan for Italy, SND Movies for France, Artwork Temper for Spain, AT Leisure for Japan, Gulf Movie for Center East, Challan for South Korea, Paradise/MGN for CIS, Shaw for Singapore, Program four Media for Romania, and Siyah Bayez Motion pictures for Turkey. Arclight introduced earlier this month that the U.S. rights of the movie have been picked up by Nicely Go USA.

The movie tells the real-life story of Queen Tomiris who, alongside along with her feminine warriors, united divided nomadic tribes to create a strong nation able to repelling the likes of Persia. In accordance to historic accounts, Tomiris and her military probably introduced concerning the downfall of Cyrus the Nice of Persia, who attacked the peoples of the Nice Steppe.

Tomiris’ life was described intimately by Greek historian Herodotus, her magnificence was depicted on many European artistic endeavors, and her story has endured for millennia, inspiring folks all through Central Asia.

Chairman Gary Hamilton stated: “’Tomiris’ is an interesting epic story that deserves to be advised and to proceed inspiring men and women across the globe for a lot of generations to come.”

The movie stars Kazak actors Almira Tursyn as Tomiris, Adil Akhmetov as Argun, and Aizhan Lighg as Sardana, who carry out all of their very own stunts.

It’s a co-production between Kazakhfilm Studios and Sataifilm. It was theatrically launched in Kazakhstan on Oct. 1, 2019, breaking information and making it one of many highest-grossing movies within the nation’s historical past.

Kazakh-American movie producer Gia Noortas, and head of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Los Angeles, helped introduce the venture to Arclight and supported its distribution efforts.

Arclight’s slate consists of horror-thriller “Bloody Hell,” cult thriller “The Coloration Rose” by Courtney Paige, “The King’s Daughter,” starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario, and with narration by Julie Andrews, comedy “Butter,” thriller “Let It Snow,” “Twist,” starring Michael Caine, “Right here Are the Younger Males,” starring Travis Fimmel, Dean-Charles Chapman, Finn Cole and Anya Taylor-Pleasure, sci-fi movie “Heavens: The Boy and His Robotic,” Sundance sci-fi thriller “Possessor,” starring Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh, directed by Brandon Cronenberg, and to be launched within the U.S. by Neon, and the true-life jail break story, “Escape from Pretoria,” launched within the U.S. by eOne, starring Daniel Radcliffe.