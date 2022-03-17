Action in the Wild West but with witches and demons: trailer and announcement of Hard West 2

XCOM-style shootouts with a motley crew of outlaws in this PC exclusive.

Hard West tactical action returns; The shootouts are back in a dark Wild West where the creatures of the night roam freely. More than five years after the release of the original game, Ice Code Games has announced Hard West II, a new action, strategy and turn-based role-playing game that is scheduled to be released on PC throughout 2022.

It opens on PC in 2022 and there will be a closed beta soon“The stories of the Wild West collide with a sinister occultism in a cruel land full of bullets and demons,” reads the official description of the game, which has already confirmed that it will soon have a closed beta to which you can already sign up. The history? As outlaw Gin Carter, you launch into the final blow on the Ghost Train, a train loaded with federal gold. However, we will soon discover that his name has a reason for being.

“So start a Battle for survival in the uncharted wastelands of the Bravo West powered by bullets, magic and the search for personal salvation at any cost”, continues the official synopsis of Hard West 2. Precisely the game will take into account our decisions that will be reflected in the commitment -or lack thereof- of our allies. “The right choice will give you loyalty points and new abilities for your most loyal companions, but if you choose wrong, their commitment to the cause could fade.”

An XCOM-type game, but in the Wild West

Hard West 2 proposes us to wage exciting turn-based shootouts in “dynamic and changing scenarios” that will force us to think carefully about each move we make. All this seasoned with action scenes typical of the best westerns, including horse chases or train duels.

Beyond the special abilities of our companions, in what is new from Ice Code Games we also have to take into account actions such as Stunt, which will allow us to recover action points and kill anyone in a jiffy. “Chain kills in style to extend streaks until you become a legendary gunslinger,” say the authors of Hard West II.

They also promise extensive customization options with a poker deck that will give us the freedom to equip our companions with all kinds of weapons, explosives or magical amulets. In the absence of knowing more details of the game, a first trailer and images have already been presented.

More about: Hard West 2.