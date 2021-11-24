Action, management and escapes among the 4 free games of the Xbox Games with Gold for December

The company renews its selection of free games with varied proposals for all tastes.

December is approaching by leaps and bounds, and Xbox has already prepared the games that will accompany users of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throughout the month. We are talking about Games with Gold, Microsoft’s initiative with which we can enjoy up to 4 free games that offer us adventures of action, discovery, management and analysis of the situation.

If the autumn weather makes you want to leave the house, you can always try escape from a jail with The Escapists 2, the continuation of the escapes in which we must make use of various abilities and influences to escape from a prison. However, if you need to move with a frenetic paceYou can always spend the month of December with Orcs Must Die !, a shooter in which we must defend our fortress from an army of monstrous creatures.

But the cold also invites us to play in a relaxed way, which is why Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition rises as a perfect option for all lovers of resource management and strategyWell, we have to put ourselves in the shoes of El Presidente and govern an island paradise. But if the long nights wake you up the mysterious veinYou can always invest your time in discovering the planet of Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet, where we will make use of fun tools.

As is customary in this service, these games will be available from temporary way For the users. Therefore, here you can see how long you can enjoy these 4 titles with Games with Gold.

In this way, users of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Utimate they will be able to experiment with these games throughout the month of December, and until the month of January in some cases. Also, if you are users of Amazon Prime Gaming, know that the 9 free games of their service have already been announced.

Más sobre: Games with Gold, The Escapists 2, Orcs Must Die, Tropico 5 y Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.