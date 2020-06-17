Action Park Series in the Works at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Hulu is growing a comedy collection about the infamous New Jersey theme park Action Park, Variety has realized.

The half-hour collection is predicated on the guide “Action Park: Quick Occasions, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America’s Most Harmful Amusement Park” by Andy Mulvihill and Jake Rossen. The guide was acquired by 20th Century Fox Tv and Hulu in a aggressive scenario.

The present is described the virtually impossible-to-believe story of the legendary, harmful amusement park the place hundreds of thousands have been entertained and virtually as many bruises have been sustained. It is going to be advised via the eyes Andy Mulvihill, the son of the park’s idiosyncratic founder, Gene Mulvihill.

Jason Winer and Jon Radler will govt produce the collection through their Small Canine Image Co. Mulvhill and Rosen will function consultants. 20th TV, the place Small Canine is below an total deal, will produce.

Action Park first opened in the late 1970s and closed in 1996. It was usually referred to as “Accident Park,” “Class Action Park,” and “Traction Park” as a result of the unsafe rides and points of interest that made the park notorious. Many company have been injured throughout their time in the park, together with a number of fatalities.

This isn’t the first time the park has been the topic of an onscreen venture. Johnny Knoxville starred in the movie “Action Level” again in 2018. Knoxville performed a fictionalized model of Gene Mulvihill named D.C. Carver as he relates the story of how he used to personal a well-known amusement park.

The authors have been repped by ICM on behalf of Writers Home. Winer is repped by ICM Companions.