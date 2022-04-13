Action RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising now has a release date for its fast-paced combat

It is a prequel to Rabbit & Bear Studios’ future title, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Some of you may remember one of the Kickstarters faster in this sector: the complete financing of Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes in just under 2 hours. Despite having reached the necessary amounts, the community continued to invest in the project until reaching the last tier of $4.5 millionwhich included the option to develop one more game.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be available on May 10No sooner said than done. A short time later, the creators announced Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a title that acts as companion prequel from the aforementioned Hundred Heroes and in which RPG action is combined with city building. This proposal will be available from the next May 10so there is not much left for users who participated in its Kickstarter (and those interested in the proposal) to try the game.

As we have already said, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is set in the same universe as Hundred Heroes and will review the history of the franchise through anecdotes that happened before a terrible war between the characters. Beyond the argument, the title promises quick fights through role-playing mechanics that will expand the player’s possibilities in the adventure.

It is not the first time that we have heard of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, as its development team has already given us a preview of the nature of the game through a gameplay that highlighted the intense and frenetic battles. Therefore, and with this title on the horizon, we already have a way to get into the universe of the franchise before the release of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

