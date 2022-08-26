Action-shooter and mutant dinosaurs: Second Extinction sets a date for the end of its early access

After more than two years in the testing phase, it’s time to convince users to return to version 1.0.

Its simple premise already made us interested in its proposal when it arrived in early access on PC, but now there is finally a date for the landing of version 1.0. The Systemic Reaction team announced this week the final release of Second Extinction on October 20 at PC (Steam y Epic Games Store) y Xbox ending a early access which has lasted for nearly two years.

The news for this important milestone in the development of the proposal has not been detailed, but a trailer has been published where more content is guaranteed to enjoy exploring, hunting and fighting these fearsome creatures.

Second Extinction, which can currently be purchased for 24.99 euros, does not currently have comfortable activity figures on Steam, with peaks of less than fifty in recent days, which is always a problem but even more so in a multiplayer title. It will be necessary to see if its update to version 1.0 breathes new life into an ideal proposal for those wishing to destroy mutated dinosaurs.

In store, Second Extinction offers users to face hordes of this group of sauropsids together with two or more friends in a first-person shooter. Dinosaurs are quite topical in video games and the launch of Exoprimal by Capcom is expected in the coming months.

Also cooperative in nature, it challenges users to test the most advanced defensive technology of the human being, the exo-armors, with the fiercest enemies in history. You can go deeper into these impressions with Exoprimal.

