Action will be taken against schools charging more fees? Matter reached court

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court requesting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to direct action against private schools in the national capital that allegedly charge more during the epidemic. Charging and not allowing students to join online classes.

The petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust was listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Monday, but the matter was adjourned for December 9 due to lack of time.

Advocate Ashok Kumar Singh, appearing for the trust, claimed that according to reports some schools were allegedly charging fees in some other items other than tuition fees and that students unable to pay the money asked not to attend online classes Giving.

It said that this is a violation of the directive given by the Delhi government, under which they have been asked not to charge any fee other than tuition fees during the epidemic.

It claimed that according to the Delhi Parent Association, 76 private schools have violated the instructions of the Delhi government.

