Action will be taken on all the schools that increase fees in Delhi, Kejriwal government decided

new Delhi: Now no school in Delhi will be able to increase the fees arbitrarily. The Delhi government has banned it. The Delhi government said that if any school acted like increasing the fees, action would be taken against it. Please tell that a big school in Delhi had increased the fees. Earlier, the Delhi government had given its permission, but now the Delhi government has banned it after the demand.

Delhi CM Manish Sisodia said, "At present, no school in Delhi is allowed to increase fees in this phase of epidemic. Some schools were allowed to increase fees after checking accounts, but this was done before the Corona crisis. In the current situation, all schools have been given clear instructions not to increase the fees. " After the accounts were scrutinized by the Delhi government, some schools were allowed to increase fees in December last year and early March this year. These include the School of Culture. However, it has been postponed after the outbreak of the Corona epidemic. During this time, no school in Delhi can order increase in fees without permission.

According to the Delhi government, all private schools in Delhi will have to deposit the development charge in a separate account called DFR. Only when this is done will it be accepted as school fees. Although some schools are not doing this. The Delhi government has canceled the fee hike made by Delhi's famous 'Sanskriti' school. The Delhi government has taken this step on the basis of parents' complaint. According to Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the Private Culture School had almost doubled the school fees by increasing it. Parents of many students studying in Sanskriti School met Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday. During this time the parents raised the issue of increase in school fees. Along with this, all documents related to the increase in fees were also presented before the Delhi government. Parents had earlier met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the same subject.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The subject of increasing the fees by the Culture School was placed before Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After which permission given to Culture School to increase the fees has been withdrawn. ” Sisodia said, “The school did not maintain and audit its accounts properly. Even before this, the Delhi government has rejected the proposal to increase the fees by this school in the year 2017-18. ” In fact, many schools have proposed to increase the fees before the Delhi government to give teachers a salary as per the Seventh Pay Commission. According to the Delhi government, schools should pay teachers in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission. This salary should be given from the surplus amount of the school. The salary should not fall on the fees of the students.