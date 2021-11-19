Activision Blizzard board closes ranks with Bobby Kotick amid market doubts

The board of directors believes that its current CEO is the best person to deal with the recent allegations.

The storm in which he is immersed Activision Blizzard is far from over. The publication yesterday of a report pointing directly to Robert Kotick, CEO of the company, about his innation with the sexual abuse cases In the company, he has led employees and different agents to request his resignation. And will it be so? For now, the board of directors assures 100% support your CEO.

The Board maintains its confidence in the leadership and commitment of Bobby KotickBoard“The Board maintains its confidence in how it addressed the problems in the workplace that were brought to its attention,” we can read in a statement released a few hours ago by Activision Blizzard. The goals we have set for ourselves are critical and equally ambitious. The board maintains the confidence in the leadership, commitment and skill of Bobby Kotick to achieve these goals, “they add.

Likewise, the governing body of Activision Blizzard recalls its commitment to make the company a healthier and more inclusive workplace. Under the leadership of Bobby Kotick, the company is already implementing several changes, including a zero-chance tolerance policy and a greater effort to increase diversity among its workers, which Kotick already commented in depth a few weeks ago, when he announced his give up collecting bonuses this year.

Markets respond with doubts

The publication of The Wall Street Journal report was greeted with a sharp drop in Activision Blizzard’s stock price on the Nasdaq, where it fell 6.09%. We will have to wait until this afternoon, as well as in the following days, to see to what extent shareholders continue to trust the leadership of Bobby Kotick. For now, the employees of the industry giant are already asking for his immediate departure.

On the other hand, Bobby Kotick came out early to remove the latest accusations assuring his firm commitment when addressing all these complaints: “everyone, including me, must accept this need for change in order to give the best of ourselves in the best possible way. work environment, “he said in an open letter. We recall that California continues to investigate the accusations made in the summer.

