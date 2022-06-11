Activision Blizzard cannot against the will of its workers and recognizes Raven’s union

This puts an end to several months of obstacles in which Activision refused to recognize the group of employees.

It all started with a wave of layoffs at Raven Software, a studio that participated in the development of several Call of Duty games. After this, the employees soon planned a union that, against all odds, managed to settle without the approval of Activision Blizzard. Several weeks have passed since this event, and it seems that the conglomerate has changed his mind according to a statement issued by Bobby Kotick himself, CEO of the company.

With voting over, we will engage in good faith negotiationsBobby KotickAs read on the Activision website, which has published the message sent by Kotick, the company has already is willing to recognize the union: “I wanted to share the news that we will be starting negotiations with the Communications Workers of America regarding the 27 QA employees at Raven Software, most of whom have chosen to be represented by this union. With the vote now over, we will participate in good faith negotiations to enter into a collective bargaining agreement.

We will meet with the CWA in order to reach an agreement that achieves the success of all our employeesBobby Kotick“Although the first labor contracts take some time to complete, we will meet with CWA leaders at the bargaining table to reach an agreement that achieves the success of all our employees, that further strengthens our commitment to create the best in the industrywhich forms a workplace more welcoming and inclusiveand enhance our ability to deliver world class games for our players,” the statement continues.

With this, Activision Blizzard communicates some of the measures that have been carried out in recent months: “We began this process after significant investments in our QA team members over the last two years, including a significant increase in starting salary for quality control specialists and the conversion of more than 1,100 temporary and contingent workers to full-time positions.

“In addition, we have expanded access to performance bonuses for quality control employees and learning and development opportunities,” continues Bobby Kotick’s message. “We’ve also integrated QA more seamlessly into the game development process, increasing the collaboration that results in best products for our players and more chances for our teams.”

In this way, the new union can now celebrate the acceptance of Activision Blizzard and begin negotiations that achieve greater stability and various improvements for their peers. In addition, it is important to note that Bobby Kotick’s company changes its mind after learning that Xbox will recognize this group of workers as soon as the purchase of Activision Blizzard is finalized.

