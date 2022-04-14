Activision Blizzard controversy: they accuse the governor of California of supporting the study and torpedoing the investigation

Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly interfered in the investigation by firing the lead attorney on the case.

For months we have been closely following the demand for discrimination and harassment released to Activision Blizzard, which has ramified into several consequences for the company: the payment of millions of dollars to the victims, new lawsuits and even the intervention of the state of California. This investigation has been active for months, but that does not mean that those responsible have not made progress in the case. But now that effort could run into a major hurdle, as a lawyer points to possible links between Activision Blizzard and powerful political forces.

The governor of California would have fired the main lawyer of the case to support Activision BlizzardThis is how the well-known journalist explains it Jason Schreier on Bloomberg. According to this article, the lead attorney in the court case, Janette Wipper was fired last month in order to torpedo the investigation to the video game company. The Assistant to the Principal Attorney, Melanie Proctorhas accused the governor of the state of California, Gavin Newsomto carry out this movement to satisfy the interests of Activision Blizzard.

In response to Wipper’s firing, Proctor has decided to resign and air his suspicions. This leaves the investigation parenthesis Of which, right now, we cannot theorize about its future, so we will be attentive to all the data that is published on this case.

Unfortunately, we are not surprised to think that there are possible relationships between large video game companies and important figures related to the games. business or politics. In this regard, Bobby Kotick’s friends, all businessmen, are also being investigated for invest in Activision Blizzard days before the purchase of Microsoft, although it seems that this controversy could reach even higher spheres.

