Activision Blizzard employees form a video game union in the US after a wave of layoffs

Although there were attempts to stop it from managing directors, Raven Software has come out ahead.

Activision Blizzard has dominated the news for various reasons in recent months. Putting aside the most recent bombing, as well as accusations of harassment at work, the company came to the fore again in early December for a wave of unfair dismissals at its studio. Raven Software, which has participated in the development of some Call of Duty. After a major protest and the spark of unionization, the testers have finally managed to form a video game syndicate.

It is the way our collective voices can be heard by leadersBecka AignerThis is how the journalist advances Jason Schreier on Twitter, where he clarifies that this movement would be made up of 34 workers. The Polygon media expands the information with more details about the union: the group is called Game Workers Alliance, has settled for the support of 78% of Raven Software’s eligible employees and its members are asking Activision Blizzard to voluntarily acknowledge the action.

“In the video game industry, specifically Raven Software testers, people are passionate about their jobs and the content they are creating. We want to make sure that the passion of those workers is properly reflected in our workspace and in the content we make. Our union is the way that our collective voices can be heard by leaders“explains Becka Aigner, Raven Software tester.

However, Activision Blizzard has attempted to torpedo the formation of this syndicate on multiple occasions, since “it has used techniques of surveillance and intimidationincluding the hiring of syndicate hunters remarkable, to silence the workers”.

It should be noted that the Game Workers Alliance is not the first video game union to be born in the US, since just a few weeks ago we saw the formation of Vodeo Workers United. However, Raven Software does history in the industry as it is a company dedicated to AAA games that, in addition, has gone ahead despite attempts by Activision Blizzard to stop any attempt at unionization.

More about: Activision Blizzard, Raven Software, Syndicate, USA and Videogames.