Activision Blizzard faces a new lawsuit for sexual harassment and discrimination

An employee claims that the company also treated her worse after complaining about the situation.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 25, 2022, 09:25 17 comments

It seems like a never-ending story, but the controversy surrounding Activision Blizzard it is far from having an end. The company has been immersed in alleged cases of harassment and toxic culture for a year but, as the months go by, we learn more details about everything that has happened in that work environment.

The employee uses a pseudonym to protect her identityAs noted by Bloomberg Law, in California courts there has been a new demand by an Activision Blizzard employee. The woman, using the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect her identity, accuses the company of sexual harassment and discriminationin addition to having obtained a negative response after complaining about it.

The worker held the position of senior administrative assistant for managers in the IT department of Activision Blizzard and affirms that, during the year 2017, she was pressured to drink alcohol at work. In addition to this, they talked about her clothing and received comments of a sexual nature about her body. It was something that happened with women in general, and her in particular. suffered touching and some employee tried to kiss her.

If all this were not enough, he also assures that when he complained to his superiors about these cases of harassment, he did not receive a good response. He had to face a worse situation at work and was rejected in several positions within the company, not being able to leave the department until she sent a letter directly to Allen J. Brack, president at the time.

After the complaints, he assures that he suffered retaliationThe employee left her position as executive assistant last November, but assures that suffered retaliation later in the form of rejection of his candidacy after speaking at a conference in December on cases of harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard. He therefore requires a damage compensation and that the company implement a rotation in the human resources department.

All this comes under the framework of the acquisition of the company by Microsoft, since the Redmond company announced at the beginning of the year an operation worth $68.7 billion. This purchase is still in the process of being completed, and Activision shareholders already have a date to vote for or against.

