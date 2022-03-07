Activision Blizzard joins the boycott of Russia and suspends sales due to the war with Ukraine

Other video game companies such as Electronic Arts or Epic Games have made the same decision.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is shaking various sectors worldwide, and video games are no strangers to the conflict. Companies like Electronic Arts have joined the block sales in Russia as a drastic measure in the face of war, and in recent hours others such as Epic Games have joined, although it continues to offer access to the platform.

With each passing day we learn of new additions to this generalized boycott, and we can already confirm Activision Blizzard as one more member. Through a press release published on his website under the title ‘In support of the Ukrainian people’, we know that the president and COO Daniel Cheerful has shared a message to its employees where it confirms that they will not sell their games on Russian territory.

They have announced that they will continue with donations“Today we announce that Activision Blizzard will suspend further sales of our games in Russia. while the conflict continues“, explains Alegre. “I want to ensure that the safety of our employees is the main priority of our team. We are doing everything we can to help employees and their families who are directly affected by this tragedy.”

Similarly, Activision Blizzard has announced that the company is doubling employee donations to organizations that offer immediate help in Ukraine. Together have raised over $300,000, and the plan for this week is to donate to more charities. They have also appreciated the contribution of colleagues in Poland, who have volunteered to help the refugees.

Despite the solidarity initiative, Activision Blizzard has also been in the news again in a negative way in the last week. There has been controversy about the non-hiring of women in managerial positions, and even have received a request by the family of the worker who committed suicide during a business trip.

