Activision Blizzard presses against publishing a report on harassment and discrimination in the company

The company invites its shareholders to vote against its approval despite its disrepute in this field.

For a year, Activision Blizzard has been involved in controversy after several complaints came out in the press of promoting a hostile work climate against women in the company. The matter reached its climax at the end of last year, when these claims reached the CEO of the conglomerate, Boby Kottick, who announced several plans to recover the credibility of the public and investors. Now, that interest in the transparency of the Call of Duty owners’ board is being questioned.

As Axios has learned, Activision recommended a few days ago to its shareholders to vote against a proposal from the state of New York calling for the publication of an annual report on abuse, harassment and discrimination in the workplace. This document, we continue reading, would allow us to describe and quantify the effectiveness and results of the company’s efforts in this field. For example, if it went ahead, the company would have to provide the total number of pending complaints and the amount dedicated to that point in the last three years.

Why does the board reject its approval? “We do not believe that this proposal is in the best interest of the company or its shareholders. Instead of diverting energy and resources to create another report, we must continue to respond directly to employee concerns,” they explained from Activision Blizzard in a recent talk.

Activision would have to quantify pending complaints and spending to resolve themSpeaking to Axios, a spokesperson for those also responsible for Diablo and Warcraft wanted to make it clear that they are committed to transparency. He remains to see the response of shareholders, called to vote on this and other proposals on June 21.

A few months ago a similar suggestion came forward at Microsoft, who announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard at the beginning of the year. The operation, valued at 69,000 million dollars, is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

