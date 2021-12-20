Activision Blizzard publishes its representation data: less than a quarter of the workforce are women

The report also collects the percentage of personnel belonging to underrepresented racial groups.

Activision Blizzard is living the one who, probably, is being his most turbulent year due to accusations of harassment and a hostile culture against women that have resulted in countless complaints, staff flight, layoffs and a great erosion of the company’s image. In order to alleviate this negative perception of the public, the company has promised transparency in your representation data.

The report has been collected by Gamesindustry, and sheds light on the percentage of female workers currently on the Activision Blizzard roster, as well as those belonging to underrepresented racial groups. The president and director of operations, Daniel Alegre, has confessed that one of the keys to achieving progress in the company is transparency.

The company is committed to improving gender representationWomen would represent 24% of the workforce Activision Blizzard, while workers belonging to underrepresented racial groups, those who are not white, constitute the 36% of the company. During 2021, women have made up 29% of new hires, while those belonging to underrepresented racial groups have accounted for 40% of new workers on the workforce.

Activision Blizzard has promised transparencyRepresentation in terms of executive or leadership positions shows balanced figures in its percentage for women, while workers belonging to underrepresented racial groups, although they make up 40% of new hires, only 15% of them are in executive positions. The report defends the company commitment to improve representation on gender, however, it does not speak of goals for racial groups. Meanwhile, the employees’ fight to unionize continues, a goal the company is trying to curb.

