Activision Blizzard purchase and Xbox Game Pass support subscription model, according to Netflix

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to creating video games from its successful franchises.

The news has not left anyone indifferent, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard and this has been an earthquake in the industry in every way. It is one of the largest operations in the video game industry and this has not gone unnoticed by Netflix, the streaming entertainment giant, which as GameSpot has shared, has seen strengthened its business model.

Microsoft has been increasingly focused on its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and this new investment comes to further strengthen its commitment. “I think, to some extent, is a backup to the central idea we have of the subscription like a great model to connect consumers around the world with games and gaming experiences,” said Greg Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer for Netflix in his latest briefing.

Peters has been shown committed to the video game sector, and has ensured that fans can expect to see Netflix more involved in terms of their licenses, “creating properties that are connected to the universes, characters and stories they are building elsewhere, increasing value for fans.”

Netflix aims to please its members by offering the best in the industryFor its part, Reed Hastings, founder of Netflix, went much further when he spoke of how the company was experimenting with games at the moment, assuring that the company does not simply seek to “be there” in the sector, but to please its members by having “the best in the industry“.

Peters has confessed that at the moment, it’s too soon for netflix As for what Netflix is ​​trying to accomplish with gaming. The company presented its first five mobile games, included with the service subscription, including two titles based on the franchise Stranger Things.

More about: Netflix, Activision Blizzard and Xbox Game Pass.