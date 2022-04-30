Activision Blizzard shareholders approve the sale to Microsoft, although reviews remain ahead

Just a few hours ago, Wall Street was hesitant about the transaction due to strict antitrust policies.

We continue to look closely at each new information regarding the biggest hit of the year: Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard, and this means unprecedented alterations in franchises as emblematic as Call of Duty. At the end of January, both companies disclosed an agreement that saw a transaction worth $68.7 billionAlthough this was only the beginning of a long road.

Together with Microsoft, we will be better positioned to create great value for our players.Bobby KotickA path that has already overcome its first obstacle without major problems, since the shareholders of Activision Blizzard have been called to vote for the sale of the company and, as expected, more than 98% have approved the operation. Despite the fact that a group of investors wanted to boycott the movement, alluding to the disastrous management of Bobby Kotick and his unfair departure from the company, with which he will pocket millions of dollars after completing the transaction, the rest of those involved have not hesitated to give their approval.

Activision Blizzard announced the news in a press release sent to businesswire, including a statement signed by Bobby Kotick: “Today’s overwhelming vote of support from our shareholders confirms our shared belief that together with Microsoft, we will be even more positioned to create great value for our playerseven greater opportunities for our employees, and continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a workplace welcoming, respectful and inclusive“.

Several market analysts have highlighted that, as we said at the beginning of the news, there is still a long way to go for Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to complete the transaction. Wall Street has expressed its doubts about the future of this union, since the antitrust policies of US President Joe Biden could make the operation difficult. Despite these concerns, at 3DGames we have prepared an article in which we explain why the accusations of monopoly against Xbox after buying Activision are not likely to prosper, where we review the key features of this agreement and its very conception.

