Activision Blizzard shareholders say enough and ask for the departure of Bobby Kotick and other executives

The latest reports shake the position of the current CEO of Call of Duty editors.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 17 November 2021, 16:40 41 comments

It’s not just employees calling for the resignation of Robert Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, so does an important group of shareholders of the company, who consider already proven the ineffectiveness of the veteran executive to address this situation.

Current leadership repeatedly failed to create a safe workplaceShareholders“Unlike previous information from the company, [en esta última publicación] Bobby Kotick was aware of the many incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender discrimination on Activision Blizzardneglecting to ensure that responsible executives and bosses were fired, or did not acknowledge and address the systematic nature of the hostile workplace culture of the company, “he says. a group that owns more than 4.8 million shares of the sector giant in a letter collected today by The Washington Post.

Those who demand the departure of the still today CEO of Activision Blizzard go further and ask for a complete renewal of the company’s board of directors. In this sense, this group of shareholders led by SOC Investment Group reclaim the marches of Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado before the end of the year. What if they don’t? In the letter shared by The Washington Post, the group assures that will vote against reelection of directors in June, campaigning to get other shareholders to join his verdict to the contrary.

“Activision needs a new CEO”

“The latest reports make it clear that the current leadership has repeatedly failed to create a safe workplace, a basic fusion of their roles,” SOC CEO Dieter Waizenegger said in an interview with the US newspaper. “Activision Blizzard needs a new CEO, a new board chairman, and a new senior independent director with the experience, talent and conviction to truly change the culture of the company“, Add.

Robert Kotick, CEO de Activision Blizzard.

Information published by The Washington Post shows that various groups of shareholders have been decreasing their presence in Activision Blizzard since the accusations against the company broke out in the summer, but together they still have the position of strength enough to demand changes in the governance of the company. sector giant. Now it will be time to wait if there is a new response from the Board.

Although it does not seem that this movement is going to change much, at the moment. In this sense, a few hours ago the Board reaffirmed its support for Bobby Kotick despite the protests of employees yesterday and the outcry against his figure. At this time in the afternoon, the company loses 3% in the stock market, which adds up to 6.09% yesterday.

More about: Activision Blizzard and Bobby Kotick.