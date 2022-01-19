Activision Blizzard soars on the New York Stock Exchange after Microsoft’s record purchase announcement

The operation does not arouse suspicion among investors of the Redmond technology giant.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated January 18, 2022, 17:59 43 comments

During the last months, Activision Blizzard It has been in the news on Wall Street due to doubts about the company’s leadership, causing constant falls in its stock market value from which it has been recovering little by little lately. Now, the news of the sale of the company to Microsoft has triggered its price up to 27.53%, reaching over 30% in the first minutes of the afternoon.

For its part, Microsoft keeps its numbers stable at the moment what can be seen as a message of calm from investors before the purchase.

These big-number deals don’t usually generate much excitement on Wall Street about the financial future of the buying companies. The best example of this is found in the acquisition of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive, which resulted in a major crash on the Nasdaq index in New York.

A purchase never seen before

According to The Wall Street Journal, Activision Blizzard’s transaction with Microsoft is valued at $68.7 billion (60,500 million euros at the current exchange rate), figures never before seen in the video game industry that multiplies almost by 10 the disbursement that the technology company made for Bethesda in its day. You can see other great buys in the sector in a special that we just updated.

According to Bobby Kottick, the Activision Blizzard purchase is expected to close before June of the next fiscal year if all goes according to plan.

