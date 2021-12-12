Activision Blizzard targets its employees in an attempt to stop their unionisation

The managing director, Brian Bulatao, appeals to the dialogue between employees and the company to facilitate the changes.

The contest between Activision Blizzard and its workers It seems that it is far from over, with problems that have not stopped aggravating for the company after accusations of harassment and a hostile culture against women. The company has been trying to put out fires ever since, mired in new controversies and constant waves of layoffs.

Activision Blizzard employees still on strikeThe patience of the workers seems to have run out, going on strike to demand a long list of demands and mobilizing the company’s employees towards unionization, as a protection tool for the company. The initiative came from the hand of ABK Workers Alliance, which called on workers to sign a union authorization card that would lead to a vote by all company employees to decide on the possible creation of a union.

Unionization in the video game industry it is something unusual and the path that seems to be started Activision Blizzard could mean a great change in trend, as reported by The Washington Post. The burgeoning union interest would not be seducing Activision Blizzard, which has already begun to play its first cards for stop this movement.

Has been Brian Bulatao, the company’s administrative director, who, as reported by PC Gamer, has been responsible for communicating with employees, on the one hand, recognizing the right of workers to unionize, but with a clear anti-union message in favor of direct dialogue between employees and the company.

Activision Blizzard tries to curb union aspirations

Brian Bulatao reportedly warned employees about the possible negative effects of voting for a union. “As you could see yesterday, there was a communication endorsed by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) asking employees to sign and present union authorization cards, I want to be clear about this: Activision Blizzard supports the right, under the National Labor Relations Act , to decide whether or not to join a union, “says Bulatao in the message.

From the management they have sent a message that seeks to sow doubts about the union“In making this decision for your future, we only ask that you take the time to consider the consequences of your signing on the binding legal document that CWA submitted. Once you sign that document, you will have signed with CWA the exclusive right to ‘represent you to you for the purposes of collective bargaining in relation to all terms and conditions of employment. ‘That means your ability to negotiate all of your own working conditions will pass to CWA, as the document says “, on the contrary, Bulatao bets on dialogue between management and employees, leaving CWA out.

The CWA has responded on Twitter to messages from Activision Blizzard, disappointed so for them it is a anti-union statements They do not respond to the concerns of their workers. “We hope that management will come to its senses and see that the only way forward is to comply with the just demands of the initial strike, including ensuring a lasting voice of the workers in all company affairs.” The anti-union message has not been well received by workers, immersed in a crisis that does not seem to have an end near and that has managed to reach the CEO of the company, Bobby Kotick.

